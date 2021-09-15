374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Provide Strategic Input to Advance the Company Mission and AirSCWO Technology

374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Advisory Board to provide strategic input to advance the company mission and AirSCWO technology

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / 374Water Inc., (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina is pleased to announce the members of its industry Advisory Board who are experts in the fields of water, waste, energy, climate, and defense. 374Water is shifting the waste and wastewater industry from end-of-pipe treatment to resource recovery by commercializing a novel approach to supercritical water oxidation that transforms waste into recoverable resources. The following experts have joined 374Water's Advisory Board to provide industry advice and strategic guidance:

Tatjana Vujic is a nationally recognized expert on greenhouse gas abatement and related environmental, energy and agricultural policy. Within that realm, Tatjana's special areas of expertise include renewable natural gas development, methane destruction, carbon offset and renewable energy generation, natural climate solutions, agricultural waste management, and climate resilience. Tatjana founded the Duke Carbon Offsets Initiative (DCOI) in 2009 and spearheaded the launch of North Carolina's first swine waste-to-energy system to generate renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets, which then led to an analysis of options for generating electricity from swine waste that has served as a roadmap for swine biogas project development in North Carolina. Tatjana also co-authored the June 2020 report Rural Investment: Building a Natural Climate Solutions Policy Agenda that Works for Rural America and the Climate. Tatjana chairs the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas' Education and Research Advisory Board and is on the Board of Advisors of SustainRNG, a dairy-focused biogas development company. Tatjana received her J.D. with honors from the George Washington University Law School, and double majored in Geology & Geophysics and Studies in the Environment at Yale University.

Steve Brock (CAPT USN RET) served in a variety of capacities within the U.S. Department of Defense and the White House. He was Deputy Director for Intelligence and Chair of the Functional Capabilities Board at the Joint Staff, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also co-chaired an Interagency Policy Committee at the White House Council on Environmental Quality and was Director for Asia Security Affairs for the National Security Council. Prior to working in the White House, Captain Brock served in several senior capacities in the U.S. military, including Assistant Chief of Staff (Information Dominance) for the NIMITZ Strike Group, Officer in Charge of DOD Field Operating Base Europe - Berlin, and Senior Analyst for the United States Seventh Fleet. He also served as Advisor to the US Ambassador to the United Nations. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor with the Council on Strategic Risks and the Center for Climate and Security, and Chief of Staff to the Chair and Secretary General of the International Military Council on Climate and Security. He is a principal at Provenance Co., Regeneration Management Partners, and an Adjunct at RAND. He holds masters' degrees from Georgetown University and National Defense Universityand a bachelor's degree in Marine Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

Damian Georgino counsels and advises U.S. and international corporations, including Fortune 50 companies, financial institutions, private equity funds, and other investors in complex transactions involving water and wastewater, environmental, industrial/manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, and natural resource projects. Damian has extensive experience in buy-and-build and hyper-growth strategies, structures and operations primarily focused on the water, wastewater, energy, technology, and environmental industries. Damian previously served as managing partner and senior advisor to several private equity firms, where he focused on water and wastewater investments, alternative energy and related infrastructure investments. Damian also has served as a corporate development executive and Chief Legal Officer of several high-profile/high-growth public companies.

Tali Harif brings over 20 years of experience in the global water space, with particular focus on new technology development and market adoption. She has held senior technical and commercial management roles in companies ranging from start-ups, technology integrators, consultancies, and FTSE100 utilities, giving her a very broad perspective on diverse water related sectors and the challenges they face. Her expertise includes go-to-market and growth strategy, technology commercialization, innovation management, financial planning, (international) business development, complex technical sales, P&L management, strategic alliances, leadership, and governance.

Howard Teicher was a US Government national security official from 1977 - 1987. Howard Teicher advises clients on how to promote innovative solutions to government agencies and international organizations. A summa cum laude, phi beta kappa graduate of Boston University (BA) and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (MA), Howard is a media commentator on foreign policy and national security affairs as well as the co-Author of Twin Pillars to Desert Storm: America's Flawed Vision in the Middle East from Nixon to Bush.

About 374Water

374Water Inc., (OTCQB:SCWO), offers innovative technology to process and eliminate organic waste including "forever" chemicals from natural and developed environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean. We help businesses and local governments deploy solutions that help achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

