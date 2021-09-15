Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today it is now offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Fayetteville area residents. Customers can shop more than 45,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Fayetteville, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop online from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Vehicles come with a seven-day return policy and this upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether it's tailgating for a Razorbacks game or seeing how today’s new car tech features fits the family’s needs.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“Growing our footprint in Arkansas helps us bring The New Way to Buy a Car® to even more customers looking for an easy, transparent car buying experience,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We look forward to offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery of our national inventory to Fayetteville area residents.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 304 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

