Emerging Markets Report: Metal for the Pedal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Emerging Markets Report: Metal for the Pedal

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grid Metals Provides Essential Metals for Rapidly Expanding EV Market

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impact and progression of Electric Vehicles (EV’s) is undeniable. What was once a radical idea is now certainly the way and the wave of the future. One need look no further than the proliferation of Tesla’s on the road as testament. Other major automakers are in hot pursuit of this highly desirable market share.

President Biden wants 50% of vehicles ON THE ROAD, not just in production, to be electric by 2030. This report believes that EV’s will double their market share this year.

But what is often missed, ignored even, is what it takes to create the critical components of these EV vehicles… most importantly, the battery. Inside each battery are imperative metals that make the batteries and their EV rides run.

Enter Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(

MSMGF, Financial), a mineral exploration and development Company focused on the “battery metals” used in electric vehicles and other green technologies.

Already, the Company has a NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper cobalt and platinum group metals and a high grade historical resource of lithium at its Makwa Mayville project in Manitoba. Drilling results are pending from its Bannockburn Nickel Project south of Timmins, Ontario where the Company is targeting bulk tonnage nickel mineralization and the Company has an active field program at its the East Bull Lake Palladium Property near Sudbury Ontario.

It’s a portfolio of resources for a market that looks to be rapidly expanding as society embraces climate change and Electric Vehicles. As it does, it will be ever so important to have the metals necessary to power the electric gas pedal and Grid Metals is positioned to provide its share of these commodities.

For more information, visit www.gridmetalscorp.com

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any claims for any of its client companies.

EMC is under contract to receive $60,000 by Grid Metals Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

ti?nf=ODMyNTk2NSM0NDA0NzYwIzUwMDA4MzcyNQ==
Grid-Metals-Corp-and-Emerging-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment