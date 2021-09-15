Logo
ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the Second Annual Undruggable Leaders Forum, September 15-16, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) ( ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today its participation in the Second Annual Undruggable Leaders Forum, a virtual event to be held on September 15-16.

ProMIS Chief Development Officer, Dr. Johanne Kaplan, will be presenting her talk entitled “Selective Targeting of Misfolded Pathogenic Proteins in Neurodegenerative Diseases” on Sept.16 at 12:40 PM, EST in the session "The Next Undruggable Leaders".

Attendees will learn how ProMIS Neurosciences are using a computational modeling platform to generate monoclonal antibodies selectively targeting conformational epitopes on toxic oligomers of proteins implicated in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease.

Registered attendees can view the presentation live during the Conference; a recorded version for attendees will also be available to watch at their convenience. The following link can be used to learn more about the Conference and to register as an attendee: https://www.undruggableleaders.com/register/

About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

For Investor Relations please contact:
Alpine Equity Advisors
Nicholas Rigopulos, President
[email protected]
Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

