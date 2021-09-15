ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the Second Annual Undruggable Leaders Forum, September 15-16, 2021

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) ( ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today its participation in the Second Annual Undruggable Leaders Forum, a virtual event to be held on September 15-16.



ProMIS Chief Development Officer, Dr. Johanne Kaplan, will be presenting her talk entitled “Selective Targeting of Misfolded Pathogenic Proteins in Neurodegenerative Diseases” on Sept.16 at 12:40 PM, EST in the session "The Next Undruggable Leaders".

Attendees will learn how ProMIS Neurosciences are using a computational modeling platform to generate monoclonal antibodies selectively targeting conformational epitopes on toxic oligomers of proteins implicated in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease.



Registered attendees can view the presentation live during the Conference; a recorded version for attendees will also be available to watch at their convenience. The following link can be used to learn more about the Conference and to register as an attendee: https://www.undruggableleaders.com/register/

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

