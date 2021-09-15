Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the Stephens 2021 Bank Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ( SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Phil Poindexter, President, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stephens 2021 Bank Forum to be held September 22, 2021, and will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors.



Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before September 22, 2021.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.1 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”