NICE Expands its Global Reach with Bell Canada

NICE(Nasdaq: NICE)today announced an agreement with Bell+%28TSX%2C+NYSE%3A+BCE%29%2C+Canada's largest communications company, to expand access to NICE CXone for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Canada. CXone, the world’s most comprehensive omnichannel offering in the CCaaS market, will provide Bell customers the industry-leading contact center platform combined with Bell’s ultra-fast speed and low latency network that contact centers need for highly flexible, digital-first customer experiences.

In today’s competitive digital landscape, contact centers play an integral role in fostering customer relationships and building a community of highly engaged brand advocates. Key to establishing these connections is an all-in-one and cloud native omnichannel contact center, which enables the seamless movement between self-service and agent-assisted customer service channels. In fact, the 2020+NICE+Customer+Experience+%28CX%29+Transformational+Benchmark%2C+Consumer+Wave, which surveyed more than 2,500 consumers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, found that regardless of where they begin an interaction, 94 percent of consumers say they want seamless access to a customer service agent. Further, 83 percent say that they expect to switch to chat, text or phone in the same interaction. CXone, offered by Bell, will help Canada-based contact centers meet and exceed these expectations.

“With the breakneck speed with which consumer preferences evolve, companies must continue to keep pace with the customer experience they are delivering,” said Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone. “CXone delivers all the capabilities businesses need to innovate and grow, and is the only CCaaS platform with an embedded AI engine. The combination of CXone with Canada’s largest network and contact center business services brings a reliable, scalable and innovative solution to businesses that want to ensure every customer experience is a positive one.”

NICE and Bell together will combine their respective strengths to provide Canadian businesses with an advanced contact center solution with CXone, the leader in CCaaS, and Bell’s advanced high-speed network with built-in security and redundancy. Bell works with organizations of all sizes to build solutions that work for their business, from solution design and technology integration to 24/7 bilingual support. Now with CXone, Bell can help these organizations implement a digital-first omnichannel strategy so that they can stay connected with their customers anywhere, anytime and on any device.

“By partnering with NICE CXone, Bell is offering customers the most comprehensive and flexible platform designed to provide the best in customer service,” said Jeremy Wubs, Bell’s Senior Vice President of Product, Marketing and Professional Services. “With Bell’s 25 years in contact center expertise and our fast, reliable and secure network, customers will have access to the latest technologies and strategies to reduce costs, boost efficiency and exceed customer expectations.”

NICE continues to invest in innovation to help customers deliver exceptional customer experiences. With over 2,300 R&D staff, NICE holds more than 400 patents. With digital-first omnichannel, CXone makes it possible for organizations of all sizes across the globe to reach more customers, using voice and a vast range of digital channels such as SMS text, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, or WhatsApp – all unified on the CXone cloud customer experience platform.

