TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced that senior members of its management team are scheduled to conduct virtual meetings with investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on September 21, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tpgrefinance.com%2Fevent.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F

