Revolution Medicines to Participate in 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company’s Scientific Leadership to Highlight Key Findings from Ongoing RAS(ON) Inhibitor Programs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. ( RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit being held September 21-23, 2021. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will serve as chairperson for one of the conference’s scientific tracks and moderate a panel discussion during the virtual event. In addition, Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology and Bob Nichols, Ph.D., project lead for RMC-6291, the company’s development-stage KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor, will each deliver a scientific presentation as part of the conference.

Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit are as follows:

Presentations:
Title:Targeting KRASG12C(ON) & Potential Application to Overcoming Drug Resistance in RAS-Addicted Tumors
Presenter:Bob Nichols, Ph.D., project lead for RMC-6291
Date:Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time:11:55 a.m. Eastern
Title:Combination Strategies to Defeat RAS-Addicted Cancers
Presenter:Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology
Date:Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m. Eastern
Panel Discussion:
Title:On the Horizon – Discussing the Post-Approval Landscape for Successful RAS Drugs Beyond AMG510
Moderator:Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development
Date:Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time:4:15 p.m. Eastern
Scientific Track:
Title:Validating Robust Combination Strategies
Chairperson:Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development
Date/Time:Wednesday, September 22, 2021; 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Thursday, September 23, 2021; 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern

Additional information on the Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit is available through the conference website at https://ras-drugdevelopment.com/

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz
415-675-7401
[email protected]

For Media:
Vida Strategic Partners
Tim Brons
415-675-7402
[email protected]

