Rapid Dose Therapeutics and McMaster University Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Research Update Including Significant Achievement of Milestones

Today, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE) and McMaster University (“McMaster”) are reporting a preliminary, yet significant milestone in the investigation of an orally delivered vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Today’s report follows the announcement made on July 20, 2021 regarding the acceleration of the study as endpoints were met more rapidly than initially planned.

The McMaster University research team led by Dr. Alex Adronov and Dr. Mark Larché have completed the first stage of the current research project and report two critical findings:

Manufacturing process: The RDT QuickStrip™ delivery system containing a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was manufactured above 37 degrees Celsius, which provides a key breakthrough for the production process. Immune response: The RDT QuickStrip containing a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein successfully elicited a statistically significant immune response in animal subjects involved in the first stage of investigation.

“Eliciting an immune response in our test subjects is a significant milestone achieved in this pre-clinical research, bringing us a step closer to showing the viability of a mucosal vaccination route for protection from mucosal pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Mark Larché, head immunologist on the project. “While these results are preliminary, we have achieved statistical significance and expect this work will continue to show great promise as we move toward a viable COVID-19 vaccine leveraging the QuickStrip technology.”

Polymer expert Dr. Alex Adronov added, “Now that we have evidence of antibody production in response to buccal administration of a spike-loaded QuickStrip, our next milestone will be to optimize the formulation to enhance the immune response to SARS-CoV-2.”

Previous QuickStrip COVID-19 Research Program Milestones:

The RDT QuickStrip technology is effective at delivering other proteins through the buccal or sublingual route to elicit an immune response. Non-SARS-CoV-2 proteins incorporated within the QuickStrip remained stable at 40 degrees Celsius demonstrating manufacturing stability. Successfully refined and optimized the formulations incorporating the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into the RDT QuickStrip matrix.

“We are very pleased with the successes realized to date with this important research endeavour including the ability to manufacture the spike protein infused QuickStrip at a high temperature and we are actively exploring pharmaceutical partnerships to continue to validate oral delivery of vaccines,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO, Rapid Dose Therapeutics. “Our innovative technology and strong scientific partnerships with institutions in Canada and abroad have led us to this important milestone and positions us well for the future.”

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 at this time.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company’s flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients (nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, cannabis) that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

