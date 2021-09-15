CurrencyWorks and Barrett-Jackson Announce Fast & Furious and Ghostbuster Movie Themed Car NFTs To Sell Live at Inaugural Houston Auction

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it is to provide a second series of NFTs for auction as part of its ongoing partnership with Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions.



In June, four exclusive NFTs were auctioned live at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction, raising over $65,000 in combined sales, and marking the launch of the Motoclub.io platform.

For Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural collector sale in Houston, Texas, CurrencyWorks has minted two special movie themed NFTs, which will be auctioned live at the event under the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series.

A replica of the “Ecto 1” vehicle from the 1984 Ghostbusters film, and the actual custom 1994 Toyota Supra used in the 2001 movie The Fast and The Furious were both sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction, and those sales are commemorated within Motoclub’s latest NFTs.

These two iconic vehicles can be brought to NFT collectors thanks to CurrencyWorks exclusive partnership with Barrett-Jackson.

The live auction for the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series will take place on Friday September 17 at the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Auction at the NRG Centre, Houston, Texas. The sale will include:

Lot #4001 – 1959 Cadillac Superior “Ecto 1” Ghostbusters movie replica

Lot #4002 – 1994 Toyota Supra from the movie The Fast & The Furious

Each NFT will feature 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet. Registration for the auction can be made here .



Speaking ahead of the auction, Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks: “We were delighted with the success of the first Motoclub NFT auction held back in June. Having a partner like Barrett-Jackson allows us to create and sell a wide range of high quality and highly desirable NFT content. I’m really looking forward to seeing these two movie legends go under the hammer in Houston.”

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series auction marks the second round of sales activity for Motoclub this September, following the sell-out release of its first NFT pack drop. Further pack drops are scheduled for release later this Fall.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.