Mayfair Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQB

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; MFGCF) is pleased to announce that, effective today, the Company’s common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol “MFGCF”.

Mayfair’s President and CEO Patrick Evans noted: “Trading on the OTCQB makes the Company’s shares accessible to a much broader range of investors in the world’s largest equity market. Our goal is to increase Mayfair’s visibility in the United States and to afford U.S. investors the opportunity to participate in our success at the Fenn-Gib gold project.”

The plus 2-million-ounce Fenn-Gib gold deposit is located in the heart of the Timmins gold camp in Northern Ontario, an area that has produced more than 70 million ounces of gold over the past century. Mayfair acquired Fenn-Gib on December 31, 2020. In the past nine months the Company has completed over 34,600 meters of drilling, supported by four drill rigs, with the vision to grow the Fenn-Gib deposit to more than 3 million ounces by the end of 2021.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

For further information contact:

Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Mayfair’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

