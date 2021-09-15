electroCore Announces New Patent Expanding Claims Related to Delivery of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy Using Mobile Devices

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent No. 11,097,102 to electroCore, relating to devices, systems and methods integrated with, or coupled to, smartphones that allow patients to self-treat medical conditions, such as migraine headache, by electrical non-invasive stimulation of nerves. The ‘102 patent is the 8th US patent issued to ECOR in the company’s mobile connectivity platform, with additional US and International matters pending.



electroCore is building a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) around smartphone-integrated and smartphone connected non-invasive therapy. This IP may provide a foundation for combining the company’s clinically proven non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) with application-based digital health platforms that could enable health care providers to use Remote Patient Monitoring or Remote Therapeutic Monitoring reimbursement codes. That combination, in turn, may enable future business models and revenue streams for the company’s products.

“This latest patent supports our IP portfolio focused on using mobile phone systems and methods to deliver non-invasive therapy,” said JP Errico, founder, board member and investor of electroCore, and co-inventor of the new patent. “By merging smartphones and medical devices, we hope to change how external neuromodulation devices are configured to deliver therapy, creating the potential for connected devices and/or smartphones that can not only monitor biomarkers like EKGs and EEGs, but can actually deliver therapy, thereby expanding the potential reach of our platform non-invasive vagus nerve therapy to millions of patients across the globe.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, the treatment of paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)





Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia





Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the issuance of US and international patents providing expanded IP coverage; the possibility of future business models and revenue streams from the company’s potential combining of nVNS and smartphone or application-based technologies; the availability and impact of payer coverage, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.