Landec Corporation Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landec Corporation Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation ( LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the fiscal first quarter 2022. Financial results will be reported for the 2022 fiscal first quarter ended August 29, 2021 after market close on September 29, 2021.

Landec's President and CEO, Dr. Albert Bolles, will host the Conference Call with John Morberg, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Hall, Lifecore President. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time)
Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-3982
U.S. and International Toll Number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13722422
Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm
The webcast will be available for 30 days through October 21, 2021.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Toll free replay dial in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay: 1-412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 13722422

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation ( LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures and sells products for the biopharmaceutical and food industries. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products and O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations:
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODMyNjA3MyM0NDA1Njk5IzIwMDc3NTY=
Landec-Corporation.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment