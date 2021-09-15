Shentel to Expand its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber Optic Network to Carlisle, PA.

PR Newswire

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), today announced its plans to construct a fiber network in Carlisle, PA and offer service in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber delivers next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access. The Glo Fiber network will offer high-speed data, streaming TV and digital phone service to over 7,000 homes and businesses in Carlisle. Based on a belief that everyone deserves better internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all its markets including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities.

"Shentel is continuing to invest to offer state-of-the-art, reliable and affordable internet to towns, smaller cities and rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We are excited to offer a choice to residents and businesses, especially as we see an uptick in the reliance on strong internet in communities like Carlisle."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV and unlimited local and long distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

"Carlisle Borough is extremely excited about this opportunity and appreciates Shentel's commitment to providing advanced telecommunications services in our Borough," said Tim Scott, Mayor of Carlisle Borough. "I also appreciate their dedication to supporting our community's specific needs. Shentel is regionally headquartered in Virginia and enjoys a great reputation in that state as well as Maryland and Pennsylvania."

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shentel-to-expand-its-glo-fiber-high-speed-fiber-optic-network-to-carlisle-pa-301377236.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company