Palatin to Present Peptides Platform at the TIDES USA Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor systems, today announced a featured speaker presentation and two poster presentations at the upcoming TIDES USA hybrid conference in Boston, Massachusetts on September 20-23, 2021.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with TIDES to continue informing the peptide world about our robust pipeline of melanocortin agonists as possible treatments for inflammatory conditions," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. "The gut, as well as the eye, offer multiple unique opportunities for melanocortins to promote resolution of inflammation."

Dr. Spana is a featured speaker and will discuss the Company's broad expertise in melanocortin peptides, including its development programs for inflammation. The poster presentations by John Dodd, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Preclinical Research, demonstrates the possible utility of melanocortins in inflammation, and presents animal disease model data specific to colon inflammation.

TIDES USA is conducting a hybrid live and digital event with presentations across multiple drug development functional groups from development through commercialization for oligos, peptides, mRNA and genome editing products.

Presentation and Poster details are:

Featured Speaker presentation entitled "Development of Melanocortin-based Peptide Therapeutics: Vyleesi (FDA Approved) and Next Generation of Novel Peptides That Resolve Inflammation" will be presented on September 21, 2021 , by Dr. Spana.

, by Dr. Spana. Two poster presentations by Dr. Dodd, provide an overview of the exciting potential utility of melanocortin agonists for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, with the second poster providing specific data in an inflammatory disease rat model. The posters are titled: Probing the Role of the Melanocortin Receptor Agonists in Experimental Immune-Mediated Diseases Effect of the Melanocortin Receptor Agonist PL8177 on DSS-Induced Colitis in Rats and a Toxicologic Assessment of PL8177 in Beagle Dogs



Both poster presentations will be available on the TIDES USA conference website for registered attendees and will be available on Palatin's website today at www.palatin.com.

About Melanocortins and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on food intake, metabolism, sexual function, inflammation, and immune system responses. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin, such as statements about clinical trial plans and potential results for peptides under development to resolve inflammation and inflammatory diseases, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

