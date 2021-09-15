DocGo Establishes National Sales Team to Drive Growth

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), today announced that it plans to hire 20 top-performing industry sales executives to further accelerate its strong growth and continue building on the proven success of its Mobile Health model.

After an exhaustive interview process with over 400 candidates, Mike Costa, DocGo's EVP of Strategy, has already selected regional directors of growth strategy for DocGo's markets in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, North and South Carolina, Texas, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

"We have had significant interest in these roles and have met with hundreds of candidates thus far," said Costa. "Everyone is keenly interested to learn more about how DocGo is disrupting the mobile health industry —especially with our high quality, convenient and affordable in-home services. And our recent Great Place To Work Certification™ has certainly helped stoke candidates' interest."

Each new hire comes with a deep background in healthcare and proven success in building and leading the sales, implementation, and growth success from their prior organizations. All directors of growth strategy will be responsible for overseeing their region's sales and go-to-market strategies, including coordinating and optimizing the company's service offerings within each region.

"Attracting top talent is a priority as we grow our in-home care delivery model," said DocGo President, Anthony Capone. "Our staff's combined healthcare experience is essential to ensure our model continues to deliver high quality, low-cost healthcare as we continue to expand our services across our markets."

DocGo leverages its unique set of assets and capabilities to partner with payers, physicians, health systems, employer groups, and others to deliver at-home and on-site care to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays, and readmissions. DocGo has experienced dramatic growth within the last year, entering 18 new geographic regions and nearly doubling its workforce to keep up with demand for its services.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

