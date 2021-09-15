Axcelis Announces Shipment Of Full Family Of 'Purion SiC Power Series' Implanters To Leading Power Device Manufacturers

PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today shipments of the Company's full family of Purion SiC Power Series™ implanters to several leading power device chipmakers located in Asia and Europe. The shipments include follow on orders for the Purion H200™ Power Series SiC high current implanter and the Purion M™ Power Series SiC implanter, as well as a Purion XE™ Power Series SiC high energy implanter, which is a new evaluation tool to a new customer. The systems shipped in the third quarter and will be used in high volume production of SiC power devices supporting automotive, mobile and the IoT markets.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The growing momentum in the electrification of the automotive industry is driving a strong demand for SiC power devices, and Axcelis is the only company with a complete family of ion implanters to support this transition. Our leadership position in the power device market continues to grow due to the Purion SiC Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its highly differentiated silicon carbide process capabilities. We look forward to supporting our customers' goals to improve power device performance and expand manufacturing capacity, by providing innovative, segment-focused Purion products that solve customers' high value, high impact emerging implant challenges."

