Axcelis Announces Shipment Of Full Family Of 'Purion SiC Power Series' Implanters To Leading Power Device Manufacturers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Axcelis' Expanding Footprint in the Power Device Market is a Testament to the Highly Differentiated Capabilities of the Product Line to Address the Market's Unique Needs

PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today shipments of the Company's full family of Purion SiC Power Series™ implanters to several leading power device chipmakers located in Asia and Europe. The shipments include follow on orders for the Purion H200™ Power Series SiC high current implanter and the Purion M™ Power Series SiC implanter, as well as a Purion XE™ Power Series SiC high energy implanter, which is a new evaluation tool to a new customer. The systems shipped in the third quarter and will be used in high volume production of SiC power devices supporting automotive, mobile and the IoT markets.

axcelis_technologies__inc__logo.jpg

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The growing momentum in the electrification of the automotive industry is driving a strong demand for SiC power devices, and Axcelis is the only company with a complete family of ion implanters to support this transition. Our leadership position in the power device market continues to grow due to the Purion SiC Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its highly differentiated silicon carbide process capabilities. We look forward to supporting our customers' goals to improve power device performance and expand manufacturing capacity, by providing innovative, segment-focused Purion products that solve customers' high value, high impact emerging implant challenges."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

favicon.png?sn=CL06677&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-shipment-of-full-family-of-purion-sic-power-series-implanters-to-leading-power-device-manufacturers-301377262.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06677&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06677&DateId=20210915
