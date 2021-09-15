Wondershare PDFelement Increases Students' Productivity and Engagement on Distance Learning

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wondershare PDFelement Increases Students' Productivity and Engagement on Distance Learning

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PDFelement allows users to quickly and easily edit, annotate, sign, and present documents

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare PDFelement unleashes students' and educators' creativity by giving them affordable access to user-friendly, compatible and essential tools for education, in turn, fostering their passion for learning and creative thinking.

Wondershare.jpg

Based on new research that Wondershare've done, it found that three out of four teachers and students want more creativity in the classroom.

"Over the course of the pandemic and beyond, educators have found that encouraging students to be more engaged while distance learning has been a challenging problem," explained Shelley Xie, Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement.

"As one the best-in-class PDF editors, Wondershare PDFelement is committing to creating the best tools to empower students to think creatively and communicate more expressively in class."

To realize this goal, Wondershare is offering a PDFelement academic plan for students, so that they'll have more accessible tools to encourage creativity at their disposal through:

  • Simplifying Classroom Organization - Teachers can create and share lesson plans, timetables, schedules, and lists to eliminate the pitfalls of remote learning.
  • Professional Presentations - Students can express their digital creativity through presentations containing file attachments, links, watermarks, etc.
  • Converting Class Materials from Physical to Digital - Digitize courseware to make study materials more accessible.
  • Enabling Collaborating and Sharing in the Classroom - Students can work together on documents using features such as, annotations, easily sharing, and more.

Wondershare PDFelement Back-to-School Offers are now live. To learn more about PDFelement, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

Media Contact
Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN04357&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-pdfelement-increases-students-productivity-and-engagement-on-distance-learning-301377361.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN04357&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN04357&DateId=20210915
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment