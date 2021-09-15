Clubhouse Media Group Launches HoneyDrip.com

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR), the influencer-based marketing and media sensation reaching a global audience of over 400 million, is poised to revolutionize the world of content creation with the official launch of HoneyDrip.com. The dynamic new online content-subscription platform is a departure from the industry with a focus on putting talent and their subscribers first.

HoneyDrip hands the power directly to its creators, providing its roster of talent greater control over their creative output, as well as a larger share of the revenue generated by their content. The platform was designed by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators.

The subscription-based site provides a space for a wide range of popular creators to design and offer content directly to their subscribers. Still, curating and upholding a "judgement-free zone" is tantamount to HoneyDrip's inclusive philosophy, allowing creators boundless freedom to create the specific content that best connects with both their present and potential subscribers. In addition to accessing unique content, HoneyDrip subscribers will have varying degrees of direct access to creators, based on membership levels.

"HoneyDrip provides a digital space for creators to share unique content with subscribers on the creator's own terms," says Ashley Resch, a HoneyDrip creator. "Working with HoneyDrip's development team and being a part of such an empowering company is a blessing. I am excited to be part of a platform that gives more control back to creators both in revenue and in content."

Clubhouse Media Group will grace HoneyDrip with the same comprehensive management, production and deal-making services that make it so appealing to its handpicked roster of content creators.

"In addition to creators keeping a larger share of their subscription revenue, Honey Drip offers its creators another major competitive advantage over other platforms which primarily support erotic content," says MiaFrancis, HoneyDrip creator. "By maintaining content standards creators like me protect their marketability and brand in an empowering way that allows us to express our true creative self."

Clubhouse Media Group hopes that the platform's roster will continue to grow in the near-term, as creators gravitate to the services, support, freedom, and increased compensation that only HoneyDrip provides.

About Clubhouse Media Group: Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media Group reaches more than 400 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

