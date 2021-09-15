BlueRush Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group to Provide Investor Relations Services

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (‎OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community in the United States.

Skyline, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages. For further information regarding Skyline, please visit Skyline's website at www.skylineccg.com.

Mr. Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush, commented: "Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and expected corporate milestones prompted BlueRush to select Skyline as our investor relations representative. We are experiencing significant recent growth in subscription bookings, seeing a strong mix of results from new and existing customers, and generating strong sales momentum. BlueRush believes that Skyline's strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter into a growth phase for the company, and we want to have a skilled partner working closely with us when communicating our message to the investing public."

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome SaaS company BlueRush to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. BlueRush is entering an exciting development and expansion phase, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base, while broadening awareness of the company within the U.S. financial community."

The fees incurred by BlueRush, in consideration for the services provided by Skyline, consist of cash consideration of US$6,500 per month, effective September 1, 2021, and each month thereafter during the twelve-month contract period.

BlueRush and Skyline act at arm's length, and Skyline has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in BlueRush or its securities. The fee paid by BlueRush to Skyline is for services only. The engagement of Skyline by BlueRush is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as ‎‎such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", ‎‎‎"should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and ‎‎similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's expectations for continued and future growth and Skyline's continued engagement, are intended to identify forward-looking ‎information.

