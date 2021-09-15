Roadrunner Freight Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Announces 2021 "Driver of the Year" Awards

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (Pink: RRTS) announced the winners of the prestigious Driver of the Year Award as part of its celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW). This year's winners are David Lopez, a line haul driver from Las Vegas, NV and Corinthian Lynon, a local driver based in Houston, TX. NTDAW is an annual industry celebration dedicated to recognizing the vital and dedicated work performed by truck drivers, being celebrated September 12-18, 2021.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing both David and Corinthian and am very proud to present them with our coveted Driver of the Year Award," said Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "Both of these professional drivers are great business owners and live by our mantra 'Ship it Like You Own It!'"

"David and Corinthian embody everything that makes America great, they are not just drivers, but entrepreneurs, small business owners and excellent partners for Roadrunner. Their leadership and hard work keep America's economy moving," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of Roadrunner.

In addition to recognizing its Drivers of the Year, Roadrunner Freight plans to celebrate all of the nearly 1,000 drivers in its fleet with gift bags, grab 'n go lunches and snacks, as well other tokens of appreciation, across its network throughout the weeklong celebration.

"During NTDAW, Roadrunner Freight wants to recognize the immense contributions made by our entire fleet," said Scott Ware, Senior Vice President of Transportation and Network Solutions. "Without this group of hard-working professionals, our economy would come to a standstill. We can't thank them enough daily, so it's especially important for our organization to make sure they all feel our sincere appreciation during this week."

This year's Driver of the Year honorees were nominated by a committee including Roadrunner leadership, service center managers, and the driver success team. Nominees were evaluated based on safety, operational performance and professionalism. In recognition of their superior performance, Lopez and Lynon are each receiving a cash bonus from Roadrunner.

"What stood out to us about Corinthian is his dedication to customer service," adds Hurst. "Our customers in Houston have sent countless accolades about his professionalism and the courteous manner in which he takes care of their shipments."

Hurst continues, "David has partnered with Roadrunner since 2015, and has been a champion to many new drivers, mentoring them along their journey to become successful business owners. He and his wife, Valerie, have played a large part in shaping our culture to put drivers first at Roadrunner and helped us get better at our mission of empowering entrepreneurs."

About Roadrunner Freight

Founded in 1984, Roadrunner Freight (PINK: RRTS) is a leading provider of high-quality, reliable less-than-truckload (LTL) service.

