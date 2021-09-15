Logo
Noah Holdings Limited to Hold 2021 Corporate Day on October 19, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced that the 2021 Noah Holdings Corporate Day will be held onsite in Shanghai, or online, on October 19, 2021. Attendees will be able to meet and discuss with the senior management team.

In order to assist us in our preparation for the event, please RSVP with name, title, company, contact number, online or onsite, by email to [email protected]. Event itinerary will be provided by the Company upon registration.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first half of 2021, Noah distributed RMB52.1 billion (US$8.1 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.9 billion (US$24.1 billion) as of June 30, 2021.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,268 relationship managers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 397,235 registered clients as of June 30, 2021. As a leading multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

Noah Holdings Limited
Sonia Han, Melo Xi, Ryan Teng
Tel: +86-21-8035-8294

favicon.png?sn=CN07942&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noah-holdings-limited-to-hold-2021-corporate-day-on-october-19-2021-301377534.html

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN07942&Transmission_Id=202109150738PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN07942&DateId=20210915
