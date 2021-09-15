Logo
Pringles® Recruits The Most Valuable Pringle - Football Star Byron Pringle - To Debut New Tailgating Stacks This Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kansas City Wide Receiver Byron Pringle pens a deal with Pringles to help kick off the season and welcome back tailgating with team hometown-inspired flavor stacks

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With professional football season upon us, Pringles® is welcoming back tailgating and infusing a bit of unnecessary genius into the time-honored tradition. For the past year, tailgating was nothing more than a single serving of chips and dip on your couch, a pizza delivery, or at best, a grill at the end of your driveway. To celebrate the return of football, Pringles recreated the best tailgating flavors from the hometowns of all 32 professional football teams…as flavor stacks.

Pringles_Tailgating_Stacks_Byron_Pringle_Stack.jpg

With 32 insanely accurate flavor stacking combinations, Pringles Tailgating Stacks offer an easy yet entertaining way to enjoy one of the best parts of football season – the food! Chicago fan? Create a "Windy City Hot Dog Stack" using Pringles Jalapeño, Pringles Screamin' Dill Pickle, and Pringles Honey Mustard. Backing Tampa Bay? Get ready to rumble with a "Spicy Pirate Stack" featuring Pringles Wavy Applewood Smoked Cheddar, Pringles Original and Pringles Jalapeño crisps.

Who better to introduce fans to the new go-to gameday bites than the "Most Valuable Pringle" (MVP), Kansas City's wide receiver Byron Pringle? Pringles is partnering with the namesake player and brand fan, giving him a deal worthy of a Pringle that includes such over-the-top demands as paying him in Pringles and his own signature flavor stack – the "Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ Stack" featuring his starting line-up of Pringles BBQ, Pringles Jalapeño, and Pringles Sour Cream & Onion.

"We're thrilled to be working with Byron to introduce Tailgating Stacks to fans as football season heats up," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles. "The Tailgating Stacks are a nod to the legendary flavors from each professional football team's hometown, packed into one crispy, delicious bite. As a brand that prides itself on offering insanely accurate flavors, we're excited to bring fans a new way to snack during football season."

Following his success in last year's big game, the brand made sure the fourth-year wide receiver had enough Pringles product to celebrate. Pringle said he grew up eating Pringles, so "joining the Pringles team to celebrate the start of the season has been a dream come true".

"Beyond getting the chance to partner with an iconic brand, the deal including my own signature stack has me celebrating on and off the field," he added.

For more information on how to make your own tailgating stacks, follow @Pringles on Instagram and Twitter, and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS. To learn more about Byron Pringles' epic partnership with Pringles® follow Byron Pringle on Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Dayspurpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Kellogg_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG07150&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pringles-recruits-the-most-valuable-pringle--football-star-byron-pringle--to-debut-new-tailgating-stacks-this-season-301376947.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG07150&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG07150&DateId=20210915
