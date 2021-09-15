Inspira Technologies Files a Patent Application for a Supportive Device to be Utilized with the ART Device

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd ("Inspira Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technologies, announced today that it has submitted a patent application to the Israeli Patent Office for a supportive device to be utilized with its ART device.

The supportive device is aimed to allow for a safe treatment and mobilization of cannulated patients. This is expected to provide the medical staff more flexibility in implementing treatment procedures as well as to enable the safe transfer of patients within and between hospitals and medical centers.

The device can also be potentially utilized in the treatment of thousands of patients being treated each year by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) as well as additional treatments requiring patient cannulation, including treatments for COVID-19, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Dagi Ben-Noon, Inspira's CEO, stated: "This revolutionary supportive device has the potential to redefine treatment procedures and is expected to improve patient outcomes. The Company chose to file the patent in the Israeli Patent Office since it is recognized as a leading International Search Authority. The route chosen by the Company makes it possible to obtain a patent in less than a year (assuming the examiner determines that this is an innovative product). Israel's introductory law applies to the entire world, as well as to bilateral agreements with countries around the world that will accept Israeli exams for registration".

Inspira Technologies is developing an early extracorporeal respiratory support system, the ART device, which functions as an "artificial lung". The ART device is intended to allow patients to remain awake during treatment, while potentially minimizing the use of highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "artificial lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits of the supportive device and that the supportive device has the potential to redefine treatment procedures. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

