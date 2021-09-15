HP CIO Ron Guerrier Joins Equinix Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HP CIO Ron Guerrier Joins Equinix Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the appointment of Ron Guerrier to the Equinix Board of Directors. His appointment brings the number of directors on the Equinix Board to nine.

Equinix_Ron_Guerrier.jpg

With a career in the information technology sector that spans more than a quarter century, Guerrier is the chief information officer (CIO) of HP Inc. and previously served as CIO to Fortune 500 corporations and government, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Express Scripts, Farmers Insurance Group and the State of Illinois. As a veteran CIO, he will bring a unique perspective to the Equinix Board as the company continues to innovate its digital infrastructure offerings for CIOs globally.

Highlights/Key Facts

  • In his current role at HP, Guerrier leads the organization that supports the company's emerging technology efforts worldwide, managing a world-class IT organization that delivers and enables the highest levels of productivity for employees, contractors and partners globally. He is also responsible for developing and overseeing a comprehensive approach to digitization across HP, with a focus on process automation and continuous process improvement, while ensuring a positive end-user experience.
  • As CIO and Secretary of Innovation and Technology for the State of Illinois, Guerrier was instrumental in broadband expansion, modernization of legacy IT systems, STEM education and the sudden transformation of nearly 50,000 employees to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this role, he supported 48 State of Illinois agencies and led efforts in securing a General Assembly appropriation of $420 million to upgrade and expand state-wide broadband.
  • Guerrier's experience at key enterprises as they were undergoing the transition to digital will enable him to provide a strong "voice of the customer" perspective to the Equinix Board. As CIO of Express Scripts, he led a team of more than 6,000 and was responsible for strategic initiatives as well as innovation and process improvements to enhance end-user experience. During his tenure as CIO of Farmers Insurance Group, he reorganized the IT division to enhance delivery.
  • Guerrier began his career with Toyota Motor Corporation, where he spent 20 years, most recently as Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Toyota Financial Services. In that role, he led a team of more than 1,000 and drove digital innovations in partnership with Toyota's CMO.
  • Guerrier is a passionate advocate for multiple causes. He is active in a variety of leadership roles with volunteer organizations, including Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, Homeboy Industries and the disaster relief organization SBP. He is a founding advisory board member of the STEM Advantage program, a nonprofit platform focused on supporting underserved communities interested in STEM fields through scholarships, mentoring and internships.
  • Throughout his career, Guerrier has earned numerous honors and awards, including the Crain's Chicago Business Tech 50 Award in 2019 and 2020, HMG Strategy's Technology Executives to Watch in 2019 and Global Technology Executives Who Matter in 2020, the GoldenGov: State Executive of the Year from StateScoop in 2020, the Orbie Chicago CIO of the Year Awards in 2020, and Black Enterprise's 2018 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America. He has also led organizations that have been recognized in the CIO 100 awards and the IDG Communications Digital Edge 50 Awards honoring organizations excelling at digital transformation.

Quote

  • Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman, Equinix
    "Ron is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience helping both enterprises and government with the digital infrastructure that underpins their success. He also has a strong track record of advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion within the tech sector. As we advance our role as the trusted advisor to our customers' digital journeys, Ron's perspective, especially through the lens of the customer, will be invaluable in shaping the future direction of Equinix."

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

equinix_times_square_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF07409&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hp-cio-ron-guerrier-joins-equinix-board-of-directors-301377023.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07409&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07409&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment