University of Strathclyde Partners with Medallia for Employee and Community Experience

Medallia%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that the University of Strathclyde will leverage Medallia+Experience+Cloud as part of their People Strategy 2025 by committing to listening and responding to the views of staff. In addition, the university will leverage Medallia+Crowdicity to tap into the ideas and knowledge of their faculty, students, and wider communities to manage a range of health and wellbeing challenges with and for citizens, other researchers, the NHS, and other care partners and industry.

Medallia Experience Cloud empowers Universities to make employee voices count by responding in the moment, making it easy for employees to have a say with ‘always-on feedback’ that goes beyond surveys to gauge real-time opinions and sentiment.

“We are excited to be partnering with Medallia and to use their innovative and collaborative service to listen and respond to the needs of our colleagues,” said Sara Copeland, Deputy Director of HR at the University of Strathclyde.

Medallia Crowdicity is an easy-to-use ideation, innovation, and collaboration platform for organisations looking to discover and action the best ideas and insights. With built-in gamification, rewards, and a built-in virtual community layer, Crowdicity helps any organisation discover and action ideas anytime, anywhere, from everyone.

“Crowdsourcing is an excellent way to engage University stakeholders, including students, industry partners, local community residents and the wider health and care communities in Scotland, and beyond,” said Dr. Marilyn Lennon from the Department of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Strathclyde.

“Brilliant ideas can come from two sources, anywhere and everywhere,” said Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch. “Crowdicity helps organizations crowdsource ideas quickly, drive a culture of innovation, and increase engagement. As an alumnus, I’m especially excited to help the University of Strathclyde tap into the brilliance of the wider university community.”

Multiple groups and departments will use Crowdicity, and university staff have identified four high-impact use cases to pilot:

Industry Engagement: The university will look for ways to co-innovate with industry to work fast on smaller projects that impact important business and societal challenges.

The university will look for ways to co-innovate with industry to work fast on smaller projects that impact important business and societal challenges. NHS, Social Care, and Third Sector Engagement: The university will leverage Crowdicity to gather insights from colleagues in the NHS and care sector about current university curriculum and to identify gaps in the market for upskilling the future workforce.

from colleagues in the NHS and care sector about current university curriculum and to identify gaps in the market for upskilling the future workforce. Citizen Science (Living Lab): Ongoing engagement with professionals and the public more broadly to identify themes and topics related to health and care.

Ongoing engagement with professionals and the public more broadly to identify themes and topics related to health and care. Student Innovation and Upskilling: Strathclyde is well placed to lead on interdisciplinary student projects addressing real challenges facing society, the economy and businesses. The university will leverage Crowdicity to help with tracking and measuring reach, engagement, and social impact of university programs.

“It is an honor to partner with such a high ranking and prestigious University such as Strathclyde,” said Riadh Barkat, Vice President for EMEA public sector at Medallia. “We look forward to helping the university bring together the wider community, local businesses, and public sector bodies around a wide range of innovative projects.”

For more information on Medallia Crowdicity, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medallia.com%2Fplatform%2Fideas.

About The University of Strathclyde

Known as “The Place of Useful Learning,” the University of Strathclyde is a public research university located in Glasgow, Scotland. Founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute, it is Glasgow's second-oldest university, having received its royal charter in 1964 as the first technological university in the United Kingdom. Taking its name from the historic Kingdom of Strathclyde, it is Scotland's third-largest university by number of students, with students and staff from over 100 countries.

The institution was named University of the Year 2012 by Times Higher Education and again in 2019, becoming the first university to receive this award twice. It is one of the 39 old universities in the UK comprising the distinctive second cluster of elite universities after Oxbridge.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005005/en/