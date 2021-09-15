Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended July 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.



Q2 ended July 31, 2021 Q2 ended July 31, 2020 Sales 1,340,644 1,377,747 Net Income (33,035 ) 64,462 Income per common share - basic (0.01 ) 0.02 - diluted (0.01 ) 0.02 Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding - basic 3,432,478 3,432,478 - diluted 3,432,478 3,432,478

While Management continues to navigate the supply and demand disruptions caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, and the reduced demand for products due to the African Swine Fever, overall sales in the second quarter increased over the previous quarter.

During these extraordinary times, Management has remained committed to a cautious and careful approach to cash management, putting the company in a strong position to continue to weather these factors that are outside its control.

“We are pleased with the moderate progress we have made in the second quarter of this fiscal year, but will remain cautious with cash reserves moving forward” said George Usher, President and CEO. “Additionally,” he added, “although we are disappointed that we were unable to return to profitability in this quarter, we are seeing the beginning of an improvement in iron dextran sales.” He continued, “Of course, we are also vigorously exploring new markets for the company’s powdered products and also Native Dextran for industrial uses in an intensive effort to return to profitability in fiscal 2022.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

