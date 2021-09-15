Resonant to Host '5G Insights in Japan' Webinar

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. ( RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, will host a “5G Insights in Japan” webinar on Thursday, September 30, 2021 (Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the US). The educational webinar will feature industry experts who will discuss the evolution from 1G to 5G, drivers of 5G adoption, the continued role of 4G, next-generation Wi-Fi and the technologies that enable ‘true’ 5G, with particular emphasis on the status of 5G in Japan.



The event will feature a panel of industry veterans with extensive backgrounds at companies such as Broadcom, Apple, Microsoft, the Wi-Fi Alliance, Qorvo and Skyworks, among others.

Please use the webcast link below to register for the event, which will take place as follows:

5G Insights in Japan

Date / Time (Japan):

Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Date / Time (US):

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. (PT) / 9:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/resn3/1439010

The live webcast of the “5G Insights in Japan” webinar will be available in both Japanese and English. A live audio webcast of the webinar will be accessible via the webcast link above. A replay will be accessible via the webcast link above, or via the Company’s investor relations website at www.resonant.com.



About Resonant Inc.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant’s XBAR® Filter Technology

Resonant pioneered a novel Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) filter technology, XBAR®, to meet the challenging and complex RF front-end requirements of next-generation 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB networks and beyond. 4G BAW filter structures have traditionally been used at frequencies up to 3GHz and adapted to filter higher frequency bands, which has presented significant performance and capability challenges. Using WaveX™, Resonant evaluated various resonator, filter building blocks for wide-bandwidth, high-frequency and high-power filter designs. XBAR® was the result of these extensive studies – the optimal next-generation filter technology.

XBAR® is the first and only RF filter solution that has natively demonstrated the performance necessary to fully realize the potential of next-generation wireless technologies, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E. In addition, future wireless networks will continue to move to wider bandwidths, higher frequencies and added complexity, which will further increase the demand for XBAR® filters. Unlike traditional BAW filters which require complex, multi-step manufacturing processes. XBAR® filters are much simpler to manufacture and hence can leverage SAW foundries.

Resonant continues to protect XBAR® technology through the fundamental patents and trade secrets associated with a disruptive technology, in addition to the intellectual property associated with know-how and expertise developed subsequently.

About Resonant’s WaveX™ Design Technology

Resonant creates designs for difficult RF frequency bands and modules that meet challenging and complex 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB RF front-end requirements. Using WaveX™, Resonant’s designs have the potential to be developed in half the time and manufactured at a lower cost than traditional approaches. WaveX™ is a suite of proprietary algorithms, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enables Resonant to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions.

Resonant delivers rapid design simulations to its customers, which they manufacture in their captive fabs or have manufactured by one of Resonant’s foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) technologies with the performance of higher cost manufacturing methods like Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW).

Resonant's WaveX™ delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, Resonant's simulations model fundamental material and structure properties, which makes integration with foundry and fab customers much more intuitive, because they speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

