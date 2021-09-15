Dynatrace Rated Highest in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Performance Monitoring

Logo
Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the September 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring report. Dynatrace received more 5-star reviews than any other vendor – achieving 4.6 out of 5.0 from 389 reviews, with 5-star reviews representing 65% of the total, as of July 31, 2021. In addition, Dynatrace was the sole vendor to earn Customers’ Choice recognition in multiple company size segments, including “Global Enterprise” and “Large Enterprise.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

“We are thrilled to again receive this recognition from Gartner,” said Steve Tack, SVP Product Management at Dynatrace. “Our customers tell us applications are the high ground of their digital strategies, where business meets IT. Modern applications run in dynamic hybrid, multicloud environments, which creates complexity that has surpassed human ability to manage. To tame this complexity and accelerate innovation, deep observability across the full stack, combined with advanced, causal AIOps, has become essential. We take pride in our ability to deliver this to meet our customers’ evolving needs. This ongoing feedback we receive from them continues to inspire us as we innovate and drive forward.”

A few of the reviews left by Dynatrace customers include:

Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner® defines Application Performance Monitoring (APM) as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1) Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing, and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for applications.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, 9 September 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace®️ to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial+page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter %40dynatrace.

