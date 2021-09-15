LPL Financial Foundation Forms Two New Partnerships to Encourage Equity in Our Industry and Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LPL Financial Foundation Forms Two New Partnerships to Encourage Equity in Our Industry and Communities

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LPL Financial Foundation today announced two new charitable partnerships aligned to the foundation’s focus on advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations, with an emphasis on increasing the diversity of the financial services talent pipeline and providing resources to small business owners in underserved communities. The American College of Financial Services and LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) received grants that, combined, total nearly a half million dollars.

“The LPL Financial Foundation strives to support underserved communities, with an emphasis on supporting small businesses, in communities where access to capital is often limited. And the Foundation supports programs that promote a more diverse generation of financial professionals to strengthen the communities they represent,” said LPL Financial Foundation President Tim Carter, senior vice president at LPL Financial, the major funder of LPL Financial Foundation.

Grant Partners
LISC is a nonprofit institution that supports community development initiatives across the nation. With the Foundation’s grant, LISC will provide high-touch, specialized support and technical assistance to at least 100 small businesses led by entrepreneurs of color, specifically targeting the Charlotte and San Diego markets. According to a recent Federal Reserve Bank survey, this year approximately 9 million of roughly 30 million small businesses in the U.S. are at risk of closing for good due to the ongoing pandemic. Support from the Foundation will help improve the financial stability of businesses and is expected to increase sales, improve employee retention and increase capacity to hire new employees, among other benefits.

The American College of Financial Services will use the Foundation’s grant to establish The LPL Financial Foundation Equity Scholars Program. The new career-readiness program will be designed to increase and retain the number of financial services professionals from underserved communities, with a focus on African Americans, Asians, Hispanics, veterans, women and the LGBTQ community. Scholarships will be awarded to qualified candidates who pursue designations such as CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®), Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®), Wealth Management Certified Professional (WMCP®), or other financial education programs.

About The LPL Financial Foundation
The LPL Financial Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations, with an emphasis on providing training for individuals interested in the financial services industry and providing resources and training to small-business owners. For more information about The LPL Financial Foundation, visit the LPL Community Involvement page.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNjUxMSM0NDA2OTA3IzIwMTkxNDA=
LPL-Financial-Holdings-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment