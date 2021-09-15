Logo
Blueknight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) ( BKEP and BKEPP) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Presentation materials used during the conference will be accessible in the "Investors" section of Blueknight’s website at www.bkep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements included in this release that are not historical facts (including, without limitation, any statements about future financial and operating results, guidance, projected or forecasted financial results, objectives, project timing, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts) are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the Partnership’s debt levels and restrictions in its credit agreement, its exposure to the credit risk of our third-party customers, the Partnership’s future cash flows and operations, future market conditions, current and future governmental regulation, future taxation and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Blueknight

Blueknight ( BKEP and BKEPP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns the largest independent asphalt terminalling network in the country. Operations include 8.7 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage capacity across 53 terminals and 26 states throughout the U.S. Blueknight is focused on providing integrated terminalling solutions for tomorrow’s infrastructure and transportation end markets. More information is available at www.bkep.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Lewis, Chief Financial Officer
(918) 237-4032
[email protected]
