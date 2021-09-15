Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

Cyclo+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N.+Scott+Fine%2C+Chief+Executive+Officer and Sharon+Hrynkow%2C+PhD%2C+Chief+Scientific+Officer+and+Senior+Vice+President+for+Medical+Affairs of Cyclo Therapeutics, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on September 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.cyclotherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

