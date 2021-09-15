New Leadership Experience and Women in Telecom Summit at Calix ConneXions 2021 Empower Broadband Service Providers To Achieve Success at Scale

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix+ConneXions+2021 will offer a new Leadership+Experience. This unique initiative personalizes learning for attendees based on their job function in the broadband industry. Over one hundred learning sessions and consultations will reveal best practices and strategies to support success at scale in the areas of general management, marketing, customer support, and network engineering and operations. Attendees will learn how to grow the value of their business while enjoying exclusive access to top industry thought leaders and world-class+entertainment. In another first, Calix will host the Women in Telecom Summit featuring a keynote by Sally Helgesen, international bestselling author of several books on female leadership, including How Women Rise. ConneXions runs from October 16-19 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Attendance is limited and filling up fast; early-booking discounts for the Wynn Las Vegas end September 17.

Now in its 15th year, ConneXions is the premier industry conference for broadband service providers (BSPs). This year, Calix offers an even broader range of valuable learning opportunities.

The Women in Telecom Summit keynote will be followed by a customer panel featuring women executives. They will explore how coaching, sponsorship, and mentorship can help promote women’s careers and cultivate the next generation of leaders.

Customer success stories from industry-leading BSPs (Norvado, Bascom+Communications, Brightridge, West+Carolina+Tel, and more) will highlight how to grow value for communities and broadband businesses by delighting subscribers, slashing support costs, and increasing revenue.

Whiteboarding Sessions give customers a unique chance to collaborate with Calix engineers and business partners about critical topics such as network architecture, outline future strategies, and discuss optimal solutions.

Circles of Success are small, interactive sessions that provide customers with valuable insight on topics ranging from customer retention strategies and the role of data in marketing, to KPI reporting and best practices for network architecture.

Funding Consults will reveal how to best capitalize on the numerous government broadband funding opportunities—subsidies that could reach up to $100 million.

“As an event, ConneXions embodies the essence of what Calix does so well—which is to be a true-blue partner on every step of a broadband provider’s success journey,” said Jordan Wehe, marketing director at Jade Communications, a BSP in Colorado. “We are a small team that packs a very powerful punch in our market, and we attribute that to working with Calix and attending ConneXions every year. If you’re a broadband provider, put this event on your ‘must attend’ list for 2021. You will get amazing value you cannot get anywhere else.”

“Broadband providers are in a critical period of growth right now,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer at Calix. “At ConneXions we’ll share compelling use cases and run more than one hundred learning sessions to show the steps any BSP can take to achieve success at scale—no matter how limited their budget or small their teams. We’re excited to deliver a collaborative, safe, and fun experience.”

Calix is committed to creating a safe environment at ConneXions, and has developed a COVID-19+health+and+safety+plan that follows the latest science and adheres to all current state and local health regulations. Attendees will also be required to observe safety precautions put in place by the Wynn Las Vegas. All Calix employees are required to be fully vaccinated to attend.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

