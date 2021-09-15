Turtle Beach Becomes an Official Sponsor of UCSD Esports

Turtle+Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced it has become an official sponsor of UCSD Esports and the primary gaming accessories provider for UC San Diego’s new Triton Esports Center (TEC). Through the new partnership, Turtle Beach will provide UC San Diego’s competitive esports teams with premier gaming accessories. Turtle Beach is providing its legendary Elite+Pro+2 competitive gaming headset and best-selling Stealth+600 wireless console headsets. Additionally, ROCCAT – Turtle Beach’s award-winning PC brand – is providing an assortment of its latest precision PC equipment like the Kone+Pro mice, Vulcan+TKL+Pro keyboards, Elo+7.1+USB PC headsets, and more. Turtle Beach is also allocating funds to support the UCSD Esports scholarship program to help student-athlete gamers study at a world class institution and compete in the dynamic world of collegiate esports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005258/en/

Turtle Beach is now a sponsor of UC San Diego Esports and also the official gaming accessory provider to UCSD's competitive esports teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Like UC San Diego, Turtle Beach is driven to foster inclusive gaming culture, and we do that by supporting industry and local community leaders who cultivate spaces that bolster the gaming community and allow all gamers to compete at their highest levels,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “It is a privilege to support such a phenomenal school, which is located in the same community as our primary west coast office. We look forward to many national championships in the future, but more importantly we are honored to help support and shape some of the brightest minds in college while they are in school, and to help prepare them to be successful leaders once they graduate and start their chosen careers.”

“UC San Diego leadership and Recreation are excited to champion the growth and development of UCSD Esports and the gaming communities on campus. With the opening of our first Triton Esports Center approaching, the partnership with Turtle Beach and ROCCAT showcases the incredible community that builds, supports, and accelerates esports forward,” notes Rich Mylin, Director of UC San Diego Recreation. “Furthermore, the investment they have made in creating scholarship opportunities for students will have a tremendous impact well beyond today.”

UCSD Esports was established in 2019 in partnership with student gaming organizations, including Triton Gaming, one of the nation’s biggest collegiate networks for esports and video games. It provides students and the campus community an electrifying program to rally around within the Triton Esports Center (TEC). Currently, the program supports competitive teams in League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, StarCraft II, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Valorant, and Splatoon 2.

For additional information on UCSD Esports, please be sure to visit https%3A%2F%2Frecreation.ucsd.edu%2Fcompetitive-sports%2Fteams%2Fesports%2F and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.

For more on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Visit ROCCAT.com to experience the latest precision gaming equipment from the award-winning PC accessory brand, and follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamers, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005258/en/