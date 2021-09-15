Logo
Ameresco Partnership with City of El Campo, Texas Improves Water and Sewer Metering Infrastructure Citywide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameresco%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its project with the City of El Campo, Texas to upgrade and replace existing water and sewer metering infrastructure. The project resulted after Ameresco conducted an investment grade audit and identified potential utility improvement measures that would restore degraded meter accuracy, improve revenue potential and reduce operational cost for the city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005044/en/

City_of_El_Campo%2C_TX_AMRAMI_webready.jpg

City of El Campo, Texas partnership with leading cleantech integrator, Ameresco, Inc. improves water and sewer metering infrastructure citywide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco replaced 4,805 water meters citywide, some of which were over 20 years old, and implemented a fixed-based Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system to allow for wireless reading of water meter data. This automated meter reading system eliminates the need for estimated meter reading, decreases meter accessibility issues and subsequently reduces billing errors. The resulting monetary benefits to the city include reduced utility rates, a projected cost savings of $92,052 in the first year alone, and the opportunity to recapture lost revenue.

The wireless AMI system will allow for automation of the City of El Campo’s billing process and reduce subsequent burden to city staff. These improvements will also reduce the risk of meter failure and lead to fewer service calls from customers in need of assistance. Additionally, a new web portal for the new system will enable customers to view their historical utility consumption data, enhancing the customer experience, and also allow city staff to access the meter data from any location with an internet connection.

“We’re thrilled that our contributions can benefit a community so committed to fostering a smarter and more efficient world,” said Bob Georgeoff, vice president of Ameresco. “By implementing such innovative improvements, the City of El Campo has made upgrades that will benefit the everyday lives of its residents through utility upgrades.”

The water and sewer metering infrastructure project advances the City of El Campo’s commitment to embracing and implementing smart city technologies. It marks a significant step for the city in becoming more efficient and enhancing transparency with its citizens.

“We are excited to see all the advancements taking place in our community, which will provide our water utility customers with a greater level of accuracy and transparency into their water consumption levels and reduce our operational costs. Implementing a new and improved water metering system is a strong step forward for the City of El Campo as it continues to make efforts for a more sustainable future as we continue to grow,” said Brittni Nanson, Director of Finance.

Project construction was completed in May of 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About City of El Campo, Texas
Small City, Deep Roots. El Campo was incorporated in 1905. The municipal government was composed of a mayor and five aldermen. Soon after the establishment of a formal government, came adequate police protection and a volunteer fire department. Utility services were expanded. The City of El Campo has been the result of a steady and continual growth by citizens who came and saw the great possibilities that El Campo has to offer.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005044r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005044/en/

