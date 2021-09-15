Sumo Logic Drives Adoption of Continuous Intelligence Across Europe with Customer and Partner Growth

HelloFresh, Catena Media, Elwood and More Turn to Sumo Logic to Modernise Applications and Security Operations and Drive Digital Transformation;



EMEA Partner Expansion Supported By Westcon, e92plus, ICOS to Broaden Market Reach Through Partners Like Computacenter and eSentire, Extend How Customers Develop, Operate, and Secure Applications at Cloud Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has expanded its customer base and partner network in Europe. Companies including the likes of Catena Media, Elwood, HelloFresh, Snoop and more have implemented Sumo Logic to support their security, operations and business intelligence initiatives and unify their data analytics strategies. In addition, Sumo Logic will be showcasing how to power modern business with real-time insights across observability and security at its 5th annual Illuminate user conference September 28-29, 2021. The event will feature best practices, customer presentations, technical and thought leader sessions in an interactive virtual experience. Registration to attend the conference online is now open.

Sumo Logic provides a cloud-native continuous intelligence platform for organisations, helping them to understand their software development, security and business operations in real time. As more companies implement modern applications natively in the cloud, tracking and securing these applications requires a new approach to collating, managing and understanding data.

“As companies move to the cloud, they need a new approach to manage their data at scale. Rather than use older solutions that can’t scale, or run multiple tools with siloed data, these companies want to consolidate around data and look at security and observability together. Sumo Logic’s cloud-native, multi-tenant platform approach meets this need today, supporting security and software development teams. This demand has supported our growth in Europe as more customers and partners see those issues in their daily activities,” commented Iain Chidgey, Vice President EMEA at Sumo Logic.

Expanding channel operations in Europe

Sumo Logic has significantly expanded its rich ecosystem of partners in Europe with additional distributors, channel organisations, managed security services providers (MSSPs), and managed detection response providers (MDRs) to deliver comprehensive solutions and expertise for monitoring, troubleshooting and security of modern applications. Sumo Logic has significantly expanded its partner network year over year to help extend how they develop, operate, and secure their applications at cloud scale.

Sumo Logic is expanding its long-standing EMEA presence with leading partners including Managed Detection and Response leader eSentire, and recently added Computacenter to its partner programme in the UK. Sumo Logic’s existing distributor Westcon has also expanded the number of leading security partners that it works with, while Sumo Logic has also added distributors e92plus and ICOS to its partner programme.

“Our partners are critical to our approach to supporting customers - they help us to deliver value at speed. Working with Sumo Logic, those partners deliver integrated cloud-native security services to their customers. With more demand for Cloud SIEM, SOAR and analytics, we will rely on our partners to expand our reach and help more companies with their cloud security ambitions,” added Chidgey.

Sumo Logic Showcases EMEA Leadership with Industry Accolades

Sumo Logic continues to demonstrate its market leadership in the EMEA region through numerous recent industry recognitions including:

Most Innovative Managed Service Solution: Security Project Finalist for the Managed Services Summit 2021 - Sumo Logic has been shortlisted as a finalist for the benefits it offers managed service providers.





- Sumo Logic has been shortlisted as a finalist for the benefits it offers managed service providers. Best SIEM Solution for the 2021 SC Awards Europe - Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM was named the Best SIEM Solution due to the strong alignment with customers’ needs at the SC Awards in Europe.





- Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM was named the Best SIEM Solution due to the strong alignment with customers’ needs at the SC Awards in Europe. Best DevOps Security Tool for the 2021 DevOps Excellence Awards - the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Solution was selected as the "Best DevOps Security Tool" for Computing's 2021 DevOps Excellence Awards.





- the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Solution was selected as the "Best DevOps Security Tool" for Computing's 2021 DevOps Excellence Awards. Best SIEM Solution for the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards - Sumo Logic was named the Best SIEM Solution for its cloud SIEM that empowers users with enhanced security and visibility across different environments.



“We provide high quality online marketing and lead generation services to regulated industries, such as iGaming and financial services, and we need real-time and prioritized visibility into our security posture in order to detect and respond to attacks as they occur. Sumo Logic is instrumental in helping us accelerate our digital transformation journey across our diverse multi-cloud environment while simultaneously protecting our customers; data by reducing the effort to diagnose and mitigate incidents from many hours to minutes.”

Giannella Borg, Information Security Team Lead, Catena Media

“Elwood is a one-stop technology platform to enable institutions such as neobanks, fintechs, and asset managers to access and trade crypto assets across exchanges and liquidity providers with a single API. Institutions can leverage Elwood technology to offer crypto asset trading to their customers (as an embedded technology) or for their own direct trading needs. With Sumo Logic, we have a single overview of our applications and infrastructure for security and observability, so we can secure our services and improve performance, and the automation helps our analysts be more productive in their roles.”

Daniel Jones, Head of Cybersecurity, Elwood Technologies

“We are excited to announce this new distribution agreement with Sumo Logic across the UK. Our partnership will complement our existing solutions and integrate cloud-native security and observability into our overall portfolio, and support more of our partners in their moves to provide managed services for operations and visibility. As cloud services rise in popularity, we want to ensure that our partners can support their customers around digital transformation, allowing them to migrate and grow effectively without leaving crucial elements like cybersecurity behind.”

Mukesh Gupta, Founder & CEO, e92plus

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Sumo Logic following the DFLabs acquisition. We can now provide our partners with a complete cloud-native security solution to offer to customers that includes SOAR, SIEM and cloud security analytics, and we are excited at the opportunities that we can support both in Italy and the DACH region.”

Federico Marini, Managing Director, ICOS spa & ICOS Deutschland GmbH

“As the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), eSentire has been delivering market-leading MDR services across EMEA since 2015, and our Managed SIEM service is based on Sumo Logic’s scalable cloud SIEM solution. We have a track record of excellence in protecting organizations here from cyberattacks by combining our 24/7 Security Operations Center support, expertise in threat disruption and best-in-class security research team. Sumo Logic supports us in delivering enhanced visibility, deep investigation, and time to value in complete threat response to customers around the world.”

Piers Morgan, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, eSentire

Additional Resources

Register for Sumo Logic Illuminate 2021

for Sumo Logic Illuminate 2021 Learn more about how Sumo Logic helps modernize security operations

more about how Sumo Logic helps modernize security operations Learn how Sumo Logic can help modernize applications and accelerate innovation

how Sumo Logic can help modernize applications and accelerate innovation Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. ( SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.