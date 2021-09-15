Italian Yachts Selects RocketFuel to Accept Online Purchases Using Bitcoin

San Francisco, California, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced Italian Yachts , a luxury motor yachts company, is now using RocketFuel’s payment platform to accept Bitcoin payments to attract new customers and sales, and expand payment options for its clientele. Known for its detailed selection of yachts crafted through premium Italian manufacturers, Italian-Yachts also believes it is the first yacht company in Europe to accept payments via Bitcoin.



“Italian Yachts is seeing increased demand for Bitcoin and turned to RocketFuel because of their intuitive 1-click checkout process that makes crypto payments a secure and easy process for Bitcoin users,” said Michal, Founder of Italian-Yachts. “We are now able to offer our luxury yachts to users who prefer paying via digital currencies and serve our global customers, many of whom prefer the ease of use and speed of paying with Bitcoin.”

The ability to accept Bitcoin as a payment method expands Italian Yachts’ client outreach by providing them unrestricted access to customers throughout Europe. RocketFuel’s crypto payment ecosystem offers low fees, high payment security, and the feature to pay with 60+ cryptocurrencies. With the “Price Settlement Guarantee” feature that prevents crypto volatility from affecting merchant settlements, RocketFuel enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without ever worrying about losing out revenue due to crypto-exchange-price volatility.

"We are pleased to welcome Italian Yachts to our crypto payment ecosystem and have every belief that Bitcoin’s addition is going to benefit their business model,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “Global e-commerce is currently undergoing a transition phase with more customers opting for secure digital payment options. With the utility of cryptocurrencies as technology, more merchants are joining this payment revolution that leaves behind chargebacks, card declines and high fees, and embraces a fast and secure payment method that is online and 24/7 active.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

