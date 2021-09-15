Logo
Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marketing firm Speak Loud Media taps Verizon for reliable broadband mobility, internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced its newest customer: burgeoning Wylie, Texas-based marketing and advertising firm Speak Loud Media.

“We are honored to count Speak Loud Media and owner DJ Shirley with his small but mighty team as a new Verizon Business customer,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business. “I love his story and his mission to help small and medium businesses thrive through his marketing and advertising counsel and services. Businesses like this represent our commitment to delivering reliable and unmatched quality connectivity and technology solutions so they can grow and connect in more meaningful ways with their customers.”

Shirley, founder and president of the three-person operation, approached Verizon Business when the company’s previous provider failed to deliver reliable wireless services. After a consultative discussion with one of Verizon’s small business experts, he discovered he could also access other affordable, vital solutions like Business Mobile Secure which both provides device security as well as on-demand tech support and video-conferencing with BlueJeans.

Shirley said Speak Loud began as a side gig to support local and regional small businesses with creative marketing and digital advertising they need to expand their brands and reach. It quickly took off as the pandemic began and with Verizon Business on his team, he isn’t looking back.

“I left my comfortable construction management career to double down on my passion,” he said. “Although we were fortunate to achieve quick success, we also quickly realized we needed much more reliable wireless service and critical mobile security for our operations and our clients. Technology is central to our offering, and with products like BlueJeans, we can quickly engage with customers and create marketing programs like never before.”

Last week, Verizon’s Small Business Recovery Survey, conducted by Morning Consult, revealed that small and midsize businesses, like those similar in size to Speak Loud Media, view technology as a way to grow their business. According to the data, 63% of decision makers have implemented digital tools and technologies to enhance the customer experience and create new opportunities for their business in the past year. And the recovery is underway - 53% of businesses say their business is doing better than it was a year ago, and 68% of owners believe their business will be in a better state a year from now. Full results of the survey -- the third release in an ongoing series -- are available [here].

To meet with a Verizon Business consultant who can help your small business enhance your operations technologically, book an appointment in your local store either in person or online at https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/lp/small-business-days/

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video in and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Claudia Russo
[email protected]
201.400.5325

