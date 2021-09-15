Factor Bioscience Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Opening of ISO Class 7 Cleanroom Facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Factor Bioscience Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Opening of ISO Class 7 Cleanroom Facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, celebrated its tenth anniversary on September 9, 2021 with the grand opening of its new ISO Class 7 cleanroom facility at its headquarters near Inman Square. The new facility allows Factor and its strategic partners to produce advanced mRNA, gene-editing, and cell-therapy products for all phases of clinical development.

Factor_Bioscience.jpg

"This expansion will accelerate the development of important therapeutic applications of our technologies in areas such as anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and regenerative medicine," said Factor Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Matt Angel, Ph.D. "This is the culmination of a decade of work by the Factor team and a shared vision between us and our strategic partners."

Dr. Angel was joined by leadership representatives from those partners in a formal ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition to Factor Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Christopher Rohde, Ph.D., Gregory Fiore, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Exacis Biotherapeutics Inc., and Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) helped dedicate the new facility.

"We are excited to announce this major step forward," said Dr. Fiore. "Securing a dedicated GMP manufacturing capacity within the Factor facility allows us to produce our unique and high-quality cells on our own timeline as we progress toward the clinic."

"The new mRNA cleanroom facility is an important part of our planned R&D operations, and of strategic advantage as we share the space with Factor Bioscience, from which we have in-licensed critical mRNA gene editing technology," said Dr. Federoff.

About Factor Bioscience
Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to advance the study and treatment of disease. Factor Bioscience is privately held and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.

Media Contact:
Allen Mireles
[email protected]

Factor_Bioscience__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE06902&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/factor-bioscience-celebrates-10th-anniversary-with-grand-opening-of-iso-class-7-cleanroom-facility-in-cambridge-massachusetts-301377011.html

SOURCE Factor Bioscience

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE06902&Transmission_Id=202109150815PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE06902&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment