Huntington Names Aaron Sporck To Lead Middle Market Banking In West Virginia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huntington Names Aaron Sporck To Lead Middle Market Banking In West Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today the appointment of Aaron Sporck to lead middle market banking and to support the company's continued growth in West Virginia. In this role, Sporck and the Huntington team will deliver a full range of commercial banking services, including lending, capital markets and treasury management.

Huntington_Logo.jpg

"Aaron has a proven-track record for developing strategies to grow and diversify the state's economy by working with the business community in West Virginia," said Chad Prather, Regional President for Huntington in West Virginia. "His background and his commitment to look out for the people in the mountain state have positioned him well for this critical role of helping businesses grow."

Sporck previously served 20 years in public service and most recently as Director of Economic Development for U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Professional Staff Member of the House Financial Services Committee, and Legislative Director when Capito was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. As Senator Capito's Director of Economic Development, Sporck worked closely with state leaders to attract numerous companies to the region and advised businesses and communities on strategies to incorporate federal funding and tax incentives into projects.

"I'm thrilled to join the Huntington team in West Virginia as we invest and expand our presence in the state," said Sporck. "I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders that is so committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and communities."

Sporck is a graduate of Furman University and the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. A native of West Virginia, Sporck resides in Charleston with his wife and two children.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $175 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,200 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=CL07341&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-names-aaron-sporck-to-lead-middle-market-banking-in-west-virginia-301377309.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL07341&Transmission_Id=202109150830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL07341&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment