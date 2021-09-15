Huntington Names Aaron Sporck To Lead Middle Market Banking In West Virginia

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today the appointment of Aaron Sporck to lead middle market banking and to support the company's continued growth in West Virginia. In this role, Sporck and the Huntington team will deliver a full range of commercial banking services, including lending, capital markets and treasury management.

"Aaron has a proven-track record for developing strategies to grow and diversify the state's economy by working with the business community in West Virginia," said Chad Prather, Regional President for Huntington in West Virginia. "His background and his commitment to look out for the people in the mountain state have positioned him well for this critical role of helping businesses grow."

Sporck previously served 20 years in public service and most recently as Director of Economic Development for U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Professional Staff Member of the House Financial Services Committee, and Legislative Director when Capito was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. As Senator Capito's Director of Economic Development, Sporck worked closely with state leaders to attract numerous companies to the region and advised businesses and communities on strategies to incorporate federal funding and tax incentives into projects.

"I'm thrilled to join the Huntington team in West Virginia as we invest and expand our presence in the state," said Sporck. "I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders that is so committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and communities."

Sporck is a graduate of Furman University and the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. A native of West Virginia, Sporck resides in Charleston with his wife and two children.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $175 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,200 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

