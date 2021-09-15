Axis Technologies Group, Inc. CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: AXTG) (the "Company" or "ATG") today issued the following Letter to Shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, William Tien.

Dear Shareholders:

As this is my first official letter to the shareholders since my appointment as President and CEO in May 2019, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself, share the exciting progress we've made behind the scenes to date, and update you on AXTG's outlook for the year ahead.

About Myself

I am a serial entrepreneur who has mainly focused my career in the advancement of technologies since the early 90's. From the early days from radio mobile pagers, mobile phones, internet, payment gateway, blockchain and of late quantum uses. I am one of the earliest webpage and mobile app developers back in 1999 listing my first company public in Australia, TiMEMAC Solutions Limited (ASX: TML). I also assisted in the development of the first mobile phone built-in wallet in 1995 inside the Nokia 6110 and Palm III handheld devices with the first debt acquisition of the liquidated company DOTWAP INC, an Australian based NASDAQ company (NASDAQ: DWAP).

My first experience utilizing blockchain technology was in 2012 when I bought and used Bitcoin to encrypt email messages and files where users would send Bitcoin attached to the file or email and the end user would need to have a bitcoin wallet to receive and read the encrypted message.

In 2016, I built the first ICO platform in China partnering with Russian blockchain developers and helped design and launch over 20 Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) for multiple clients utilizing our platform and source code. To this date, I have access to over 20+ million crypto users spanning across 8 centralized exchange platforms.

Since 2018, I have dedicated my efforts to developing technologies that have a social media and networking, financial payment, and digital currency component and all working within the realm and umbrella of decentralized finance (DeFi) including the developments of a crypto wallet that integrates with an ATM network and Point of Sale (POS) units, a completely crypto based fintech platform (TiENPAY), and a social media and networking platform that integrates the utilization of tokens and cryptocurrencies as forms of payment and access to exclusive content. Overall, I have dedicated my career to being on the forefront of innovative technologies and firmly believe that investing and developing all things DeFi related is the wave of the future.

AXTG's Vision – Investing in the Pursuit and Advancement of DeFi

As DeFi has gained the trust and confidence of the public over the last few years, so too have Countries, States and Governments been catching on to the importance and value of DeFi and the use and acceptance of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. As Bitcoin has grown rapidly as a digital store of value surpassing $1 trillion in market cap, it has forced banks, traditional financial institutions, and even crypto skeptics to take it seriously.

DeFi has grown to an $80 billion industry in 2021 and is poised to explode 10-fold a year from now, according to veteran crypto investor Matthew Roszak. Roszak, who Forbes says is worth some $1.5 billion thinks that a "perfect storm" is underway for DeFi. Mainstream crypto adoption , a global chase for yield, and elevated inflation are all boosting DeFi's profile as billions pour into the industry.

As such, AXTG is focusing on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of DeFi and intends to accomplish this goal through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings.

Recent AXTG Achievements:

Since my appointment back in May, AXTG has accomplished the following:

New Management Team - The Company has appointed the following key executives to its management team: Caren Currie r, CFO – Caren is an accountant and a seasoned public company executive Doreen Sim , VP of Operations – Doreen has an accomplished track record in Network Infrastructure and Digital Business Development Gerard McKeon , VP of Media – Gerard has 20+ years of developing and implementing media projects for international corporations, foundations and governments.

The Company has appointed the following key executives to its management team: Newly Designed Corporate Website – Our website at www.AXTG.us has been completely redesigned and is now launched with constant improvements and content to be added in real time.

– Our website at has been completely redesigned and is now launched with constant improvements and content to be added in real time. Acquisitions: The Company executed share exchange agreements to acquire all of the outstanding shares of both TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange, which both now serve as wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Both TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange are described in greater detail below.

The Company executed share exchange agreements to acquire all of the outstanding shares of both TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange, which both now serve as wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Both TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange are described in greater detail below. Ethereum (ETH) Mining Operation – Established operation in Singapore to engage in the mining of ETH tokens on behalf of the Company and for certain investors under our "70/30" managed services program whereby an investor can invest directly into the ETH miner and the ETH tokens that are mined are split with 70% going directly to the investor and the remaining 30% being retained by the Company for ETH mining costs and management.

To date, the Company has received $200,000 for the purchase of ETH miners under the 70/30 managed services program.

TiENFARM Miners – The release of the Company's newly created and designed TiENFARM miner, which carries an eight-terabyte storage, a node and a built-in wi-fi router with a next version of the miner, planned for release by October 2021 , to have a built-in smart home engine – similar to Google Smart Home – that includes an AI voice recognition feature, reminiscent of Alexa. TiENFARM miners will be made available and ready for delivery in late September 2021 with additional TiENFARM miners to be made available globally by the end of 2021. The initial MSRP is to be set at $500.00 USD per TiENFARM miner.

– The release of the Company's newly created and designed TiENFARM miner, which carries an eight-terabyte storage, a node and a built-in wi-fi router with a next version of the miner, planned for release by , to have a built-in smart home engine – similar to Google Smart Home – that includes an AI voice recognition feature, reminiscent of Alexa. TiENFARM miners will be made available and ready for delivery in late with additional TiENFARM miners to be made available globally by the end of 2021. The initial MSRP is to be set at per TiENFARM miner. Development of ETHFUND – As described in greater detail below, ETHFUND is the Company's proprietary exchange platform for the minting, listing, swapping & management of digital assets (NFTs + Tokens + Alt Coins).

AXTG Portfolio of Companies

TiENCHAT

https://www.tienchat.com/

Borderless, multilingual social networking + payments + digital currency transactions

TiENCHAT is a Singapore company that has designed, developed and built a global social software that relies on blockchain technology to create a borderless global access in 'multilingual social networking + cross-border payment + digital currency transactions. TiENCHAT subverts the current mainstream social and payment models in the global mobile network, and applies blockchain technology to the social and payment, and further integrates people's daily lives. TiENCHAT is a comprehensive application platform integrating communication, payment, transaction, shopping, information acquisition, knowledge sharing, etc., making global mutual notifications more complicated and more efficient and in-depth.

Ethereum & Cryptocurrency Mining

In addition to TiENCHAT's robust social networking and global payments platform, TiENCHAT plans to invest and engage in the mining of various cryptocurrencies (specifically Ethereum (ETH)) and that yield favorable ROI's. TiENCHAT has assembled a team of industry veterans with years of experience in the management and mining of cryptocurrencies and in the technology to support the development and growth of digital assets.

TiENCHAT has placed its first order of 50 ETH enterprise miners and is intended to start mining in the 4th quarter, 2021 in Singapore with each miner expected to generate on average approximately 1.5 Ethereum (ETH) per miner each month. The Company is seeking to rapidly increase the number of ETH enterprise miners under management to more than 1,000 ETH miners by the middle of 2022 with operations both in Singapore and in the US.

T8 EXCHANGE

www.t8ex.com.au

Complete Digital Asset Exchange and DeFi platform

T8 Exchange is an Australian company that owns the T8EX and Trams Dex application, a decentralized exchange platform that enables existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap utilize cryptocurrencies as payment inside the application.

Some of the advantages include:

Viewing account fund information online in real time

Supporting digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer

Supporting multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal

Real-time value of the digital currency market price, and

Complete decentralized exchange that anyone with an ERC20 token can be pooled and traded within 15 minutes

ETHFUND

www.ethfund.io

Exchange Platform for the Minting, Listing, Swapping & Management of Digital Assets (NFTs + Tokens + Alt Coins)

A division of T8 Exchange, ETHFUND is a turnkey decentralized NFT minting, swap, listing and exchange platform that enable existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap and utilize NFT tokens as a form of payment inside the platform.

Users can view NFT token limited, listed and upload critical information that will be embedded onto this ERC721 and ERC1155 token on the Ethereum blockchain, support digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer, support multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal, and view real-time values of the NFT market price.

TiENFARM

T8 Exchange has recently released a state-of-the art storage and node miner called "TiENFARM", which is one of the latest of its DeFi projects. These TiENFARM miners will initially be sold and available solely through TiENCHAT's marketplace and eventually will be available globally through select major online retailers.

The TiENFARM miner can be managed and programed via the TiENFARM mobile application, currently available only to Android users and is available for download from the Google Play Store. The TiENFARM application uses the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol to mine DS Tokens, which is TiENFARM's proprietary utility token. These DS tokens are mined inside the TiENFARM application using TiENFARM miners. The mined DS tokens can be traded on T8EX and within the TiENCHAT platform in exchange for Tether (USDT), which is pegged, 1:1, to the U.S. dollar.

The Year Ahead: AXTG 2021

Our AXTG and subsidiary management teams have spent the past year working diligently, quietly, building what we believe is a solid corporate and operational foundation capable of supporting our portfolio companies. I am excited to outline some of our goals for the coming year:

Mergers & Acquisitions – as the DeFi market space continues to rapidly evolve, we will be seeking out acquisitions that both compliment the Company's strategic initiatives and strengthen the balance sheet, further adding value to our growing portfolio of companies and to our shareholders.

Growth Capital and Financing Initiatives – We will seek out various methods of raising capital to support the various growth and strategic initiatives. To date, the Company is seeking to raise approx. $10m in equity financing in order to purchase and expand its cryptocurrency mining operations, market and support its TiENCHAT application, and for business development to attract opportunities to mint NFT's on its ETHFUND platform.

Reinforce Management Team. Assuming our operations expand and revenue increases in the future, we plan to add new executives and directors – all with the pedigree and lineage to help advance AXTG to its fullest potential.

Proactive Shareholder Communications. To keep our shareholders informed on our many 2021 catalysts for growth, we plan to implement a new investor web tab on our website, retain additional investor relations consultants, and produce additional media and content to continuously add to our website and various social media platforms.

AXTG: Investing in the Pursuit and Advancement of DeFi

We have positioned ourselves to be in the forefront of the continuously growing and evolving marketplace that is DeFi. We firmly believe that we will be successful as we continuously strive to identify those areas and opportunities to enhance the blockchain ecosystem and to further develop those tools and systems necessary for the DeFi marketplace to continue to evolve and flourish. I am very pleased with what we have accomplished to date and am even more excited about what we will achieve together in the future.

Sincerely yours,

William Tien, CEO

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives

