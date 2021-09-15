Logo
DURECT Corporation Fireside Chat at Oppenheimer's Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that Dr. James E. Brown, President and CEO, Michael H. Arenberg, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Norman Sussman, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. WeiQi Lin, Executive Vice President of R&D, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Francois Brisebois, Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oppenheimer's Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date:

September 22, 2021

Time:

2:05 P.M. to 2:45 P.M. Eastern Standard Time

Format:

Fireside chat hosted by Francois Brisebois

Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/drrx/2816864

The webcast link of the presentation will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking on "Event Calendar" under the "Investors" section.

Management will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings during the conference. If you would like to request a meeting, please contact Oppenheimer directly.

About DURECT Corporation
DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the company's lead drug candidate is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation. The Company is conducting a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial called AHFIRM, evaluating DUR-928's life saving potential compared to the current standard of care in patients with severe AH. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is now FDA-approved. Full prescribing information about POSIMIR, including the Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release regarding the potential for DUR-928 to treat patients with AH, NASH, and other diseases, multiple acute organ injury, ongoing and planned clinical trials of DUR-928, and the commercial potential of POSIMIR are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the clinical trial of DUR-928 in AH takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, the risk that clinical trials of DUR-928, including AHFIRM, do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy or the life-saving potential of DUR-928 in a statistically significant manner, risks that we or a third-party licensee may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, if at all, and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on July 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication. Full prescribing information for POSIMIR, including its Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/durect-corporation-fireside-chat-at-oppenheimers-fall-healthcare-life-sciences--medtech-summit-301377410.html

SOURCE DURECT Corporation

