Lowest-Power ChipDNA PUF Technology from Analog Devices Secures Embedded Devices from Edge to Cloud

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cryptographic controller provides 30x lower power and industrial-grade protection for battery-powered devices in the harshest, most security-critical environments

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Analog Devices, Inc. unveiled the ultra-low power MAXQ1065 cryptographic controller featuring its proprietary ChipDNA™ physically unclonable functionality (PUF) technology, which offers the strongest protection for edge-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) nodes, including medical and wearable devices, against invasive security attacks. The security co-processor provides 30x lower power when compared to similar products and its extended lifetime and operating range make it well-suited for long-term deployments in harsh environments.

GFX8020_MAXQ1065_ADI_Maxim.jpg

The MAXQ1065 security co-processor provides turnkey cryptographic functions for root-of-trust, mutual authentication, data confidentiality and integrity, secure boot, secure firmware update, and secure communications. It includes standard algorithms for key exchange and bulk encryption, or complete transport layer security (TLS) support. The device integrates 8KB of secure storage for user data, keys, certificates and counters with user-defined access control and life cycle management functionality for IoT equipment.

"With billions of deployed devices and ongoing exponential growth, it's common knowledge that IoT devices are a favorite hacking target, normally with malicious intent. The threats to the systems critical to society, such as infrastructure, medical and industrial, are very real and without proper protection they may be compromised," said Scott Jones, Managing Director, Micros, Security and Software Business Unit at Maxim Integrated®, now part of Analog Devices. "The MAXQ1065 with ChipDNA technology is designed to address these threats. Built with the most advanced security technology and targeting IoT applications, it provides a superior level of protection for your equipment and has the technology to future-proof designs against tomorrow's system threats."

The MAXQ1065's low power consumption and wide operating range makes it suitable for battery-powered applications, and the very small footprint and low pin count enable easy integration into medical and wearable devices. The MAXQ1065 life cycle management allows flexible access control rules during the major life cycle stages of the device and end equipment, ensuring long-term operation in harsh environments. The device integrates Analog Devices' proprietary ChipDNA PUF technology, which protects against invasive attacks since any attempt to probe the PUF cryptographic destroys its value. The MAXQ1065 is also supported by Analog Devices' secure key preprogramming service for customers who want keys, data and life cycle state initialized prior to shipment to a contract manufacturer.

MAXQ1065 Security Co-Processor Features and Benefits

  • Most complete and robust edge-to-cloud security: The MAXQ1065 includes a TLS/DTLS 1.2 command set built upon hardware-based ECDSA, ECDHE and AES for authentication, key exchange and secure communication. Additional countermeasures against security attacks include the irreversible ChipDNA PUF technology which is used to cryptographically protect all stored data from discovery.
  • Lowest power: The MAXQ1065 operates at 100nA during power down mode, which is 30x lower than comparable products.

Pricing and Availability

Product

Availability

Price Each per
1,000 Units

Packaging

MAXQ1065

Now

$0.83

12-pin 3mm x 3mm x
0.75mm TDFN package

MAXQ1065EVKIT

Now

$90.10

N/A

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Follow ADI on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ADI_News
Read and subscribe to Analog Dialogue, ADI's monthly technical journal, at:http://www.analog.com

Contact:

Gayle Bullock


408-464-2516


[email protected]

Maxim_Integrated_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF07231&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowest-power-chipdna-puf-technology-from-analog-devices-secures-embedded-devices-from-edge-to-cloud-301377150.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07231&Transmission_Id=202109150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07231&DateId=20210915
