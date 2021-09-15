HOKA ONE ONE® Introduces the Next Iteration of Popular Bondi Line-The All-New Bondi X

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HOKA ONE ONE® Introduces the Next Iteration of Popular Bondi Line-The All-New Bondi X

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Designed to offer the extraordinary propulsion of a carbon plated shoe without sacrificing the comfort and plush cushioning that HOKA is known for, the Bondi X allows everyone to level up.

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), will release the brand-new Bondi X at HOKA.com and retailers nationwide on October 1, 2021. The Bondi X is designed to provide an even more efficient, propulsive ride to the original max-cushion road shoe. It is available for pre-orderHERE.

HOKA_F21_BondiX_Lifestyle_Group_FullBody_1.jpg

Level Up For All

Among its new features, the Bondi X includes a signature HOKA carbon fiber plate designed to make the technology's propulsive, efficient ride accessible to all athletes—not just competitive runners. When paired with the original Bondi cushioning and lines, the Bondi X carbon innovation is designed to give runners of all levels stiffer, more energy-efficient movement through each stride.

The Bondi X also features signature elements of the coveted "HOKA ride" including an early stage meta-rocker providing a smooth transition from heel to toe-off, an extended heel, specialized midsole geometries, with the lightest foam HOKA has created to-date. The Bondi X is a performance upgrade from the template popularized by the original Bondi franchise.

"The original Bondi has helped our consumers run far, easy, and long since day one. The idea for the Bondi X came naturally, as our team is always looking to push geometries that aren't intuitive to the rest of the marketplace," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "As always, we listened to the feedback we've heard from consumers over the years and implemented that to create what has the potential to be our most effective runner to date."

More Fast Built In

Weighing in at 9.1 oz for a women's size 7 and 10.6 oz for a men's size 9, the Bondi X is remarkably lightweight while boasting an extended rocker for greater accelleration. The upper is a mesh construction complete with 3D hotmelt yarns that are durable while still breathable.

Weimer added, "The Bondi X is the pinnacle of HOKA's progression thus far. This is our way of honoring what sets HOKA apart from the rest of our competitors, and democratizing innovation that might have only been reserved for competitive runners in the past. It's the standard bearer for what we can do as a team, and it paves the way for more to come."

The Bondi X will be available for purchase October 1 at HOKA.com and at HOKA retailers worldwide. MSRP $200

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

HOKA ONE ONE Media Contacts
Miranda Young
HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR
[email protected]

Gordon Wright
Outside PR
[email protected]

Darren Quiliza
Azione PR
[email protected]

HOKA_Bondi_X_hero.jpg

hoka_one_one___logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA07494&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoka-one-one-introduces-the-next-iteration-of-popular-bondi-linethe-all-new-bondi-x-301377416.html

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07494&Transmission_Id=202109150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07494&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment