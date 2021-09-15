Douglass Winthrop Advisors Secures Minority Investment From Kudu Investment Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Secures Minority Investment From Kudu Investment Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC (DWA), an SEC-registered investment advisor managing more than $4.8 billion in assets, is partnering with Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), an independent provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers worldwide. Under terms of an agreement reached on Sept. 13, Kudu has acquired a minority stake in DWA. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, DWA has 32 employees and offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach. The firm provides investment advisory and wealth management services for high net worth clients, with a focus on multi-generational families and trusts. DWA also has a growing roster of institutional clients.

"Partnering with Kudu ensures DWA can remain independent, with access to growth capital and a strategy for long-term continuity in leadership," said Jay Winthrop, DWA co-founder and managing principal. "Kudu and DWA have a shared belief that independent, trusted financial advice is increasingly in demand by sophisticated investors and their families."

"We are pleased to welcome Kudu as a partner," said Lea Paine Highet, managing principal of DWA. "The permanent capital the firm is providing will reinforce our commitment to serve as our clients' trusted advisor for years to come."

"We are delighted to make this investment in Douglass Winthrop," said Rob Jakacki, CEO of Kudu. "DWA's client-centric, premium service culture is the key to its success. Providing DWA the financial freedom to maintain this approach is our focus, and we look forward to supporting its entire team as the firm continues to grow."

Founded in 2015, Kudu now has 17 partner firms, including two managed for a third party, that collectively invest approximately $96 billion on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies, as of June 30, 2021. Kudu has more than $650 million in capital commitments to date.

Berkshire Global Advisors, LP served as financial advisor and Dechert LLP was the legal counsel to DWA. Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal advisor to Kudu.

About Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC
Douglass Winthrop Advisors is a New York City-based SEC-registered investment advisor. The firm manages more than $4.8 billion for individuals, families, trusts, endowments and institutions. It is majority owned by its principals. For more information, visit https://www.douglasswinthrop.com/.

About Kudu Investment Management
Kudu provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partner White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM). For more information, visit https://www.kuduinvestment.com/.

favicon.png?sn=NY06998&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douglass-winthrop-advisors-secures-minority-investment-from-kudu-investment-management-301377435.html

SOURCE Kudu Investment Management, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY06998&Transmission_Id=202109150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY06998&DateId=20210915
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment