Calling All NFL Fans: Try Out For The Lowe's Home Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Season-long campaign invites everyone to play for home through community impact projects, DIY coaching and new officially licensed NFL team paint colors

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL fans nationwide now have a chance to join Lowe's Home Team. Together with 12 NFL stars and more than 300,000 Lowe's associate "coaches," the company is honoring Pro customers and challenging fans to complete DIY projects and compete to become one of the 10,000 members of the team, helping everyone win the home game.

Lowes_Home_Team_Jersey_Artist___Marcus_Rivero.jpg

During the NFL season, fans who participate in the Lowe's Home Team Contest will have the chance to be drafted onto the Lowe's Home Team. Fans who are selected will win a limited-edition, official Lowe's Home Team jersey designed by professional artist and apparel customizer Marcus Rivero (aka Soles by Sir), along with a chance to win the ultimate prize: a trip for two to Super Bowl LVI.

NFL stars will also go beyond home to make an impact in communities through repair and renovation projects alongside Lowe's associates.

"At Lowe's we always play for the home team, and this fall we saw an opportunity to go big," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Not only will our team of NFL stars tackle meaningful improvement projects in their communities, but our force of associate 'coaches' will help fans at home take their do-it-yourself dreams across the goal line. We're helping everyone win the home game this NFL season."

Lowe's will also launch officially licensed paint colors for all 32 NFL teams this season in-store and online in collaboration with the NFL and Valspar®, enabling fans to wear their pride not just on their sleeves but also on their walls. Lowe's will support all Home Team initiatives with an integrated marketing campaign inclusive of national television advertising, digital and social creative, in-broadcast custom content partnerships with NBC Sports and NFL Network and in-store display units.

The New Lowe's Home Team and How to Join

Lowe's is excited to announce that Kelvin Beachum (OT), Calais Campbell (DE), Steve Hutchison (Guard—Hall of Fame), Travis Kelce (TE), Jaylon Smith (LB), and Robert Woods (WR) will join Justin Fields (QB), Chris Godwin (WR), Najee Harris (RB), Matt Light (OT), Christian McCaffrey (RB), and Lowe's Home Team General Manager Drew Brees (QB – Retired) as the 12 NFL members of the Lowe's Home Team.

Starting today, fans can try out for the Lowe's Home Team by entering for a chance to win and completing one of four DIY challenges that will take place from September through December this year. The first challenge will ask prospective recruits to share how they prepare their outdoor space for the football season in September. Fans can learn about additional challenges which include a team paint color challenge (begins Oct. 1), a DIY project victory dance challenge (begins Nov. 1), and holiday team decorating challenge (begins Dec. 1) at Lowes.com/HomeTeam. For official rules, visit https://www.lowes.com/pdf/2021_LHT_Contest_Official_Rules.pdf.

Improving Homes and Hometowns Across America

From renovating a shelter in Richmond, Calif. that gave NFL newcomer Najee Harris a home when he had none, to helping Drew Brees give back to a small business owner in New Orleans who has been a bedrock in his community, each Home Team player will partner with Lowe's to

complete a critical home repair project in service of an NFL community in need. Eight of these 12 projects are included in Lowe's 100 Hometowns program, an initiative celebrating Lowe's centennial by completing 100 improvement projects across 36 states. Lowe's is rebuilding areas reeling from natural disasters, repairing critical housing, restoring beloved community centers, reviving green spaces, and much more. Communities can find details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress on Lowe's 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contacts:

Olin Ericksen


[email protected]

lowes_companies_inc_logo1384_9180jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL06817&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-nfl-fans-try-out-for-the-lowes-home-team-301376821.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06817&Transmission_Id=202109150801PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06817&DateId=20210915
