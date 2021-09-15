Logo
Sasol, Haldor Topsøe expand G2LTM licensing collaboration to grow sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals globally

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 15, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldor Topsøe and Sasol have expanded collaboration to jointly license and develop their technologies for sustainable liquid fuels and chemicals production through Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology.

Sasol and Topsøe currently offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce synthetic fuels and chemicals. Topsøe's SynCOR™ and Sasol's Low Temperature Fischer-TropschTM technologies have been licensed into Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) ventures, most recently Uzbekistan GTL, which is in the final stages of construction.

Building on this solid technology and operational foundation, Sasol and Topsøe now offer integrated end-to-end solutions to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals, specifically Power-to-Fuels or e-Fuels, utilising sustainable carbon sources or CO2, green hydrogen and renewable energy.

"We need to make cleaner alternatives for the future transportation fuels. This new initiative builds on an already successful partnership with Sasol, and we are excited, that we are now taking it to the next level by offering our technologies together in an integrated way as a single point license for the production of sustainable synthetic fuels," says Fei Chen, SVP Clean Fuels & Chemicals Technology, Haldor Topsøe.

Marius Brand, Executive Vice President for Sasol 2.0 Transformation added: "Sasol and Haldor Topsøe's technology relationship spans more than two decades, through which a number of world first technologies were deployed, world-scale units were built and successfully operated. We believe this platform provides a solid foundation to offer solutions to the world and drive towards a sustainable future, specifically for the hard to abate sectors, such as the aviation industry. This technology collaboration is a key element supporting our purpose to innovate for a better world. Our partnership and Sasol's undisputed leadership in FT technology, positions us well to grow a low carbon products business globally, harnessing renewable resources to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals."

In addition, new technologies are being developed, such as Topsøe's electrified reforming platform (e-Reforming and e-Reverse Water Gas Shift), solid oxide electrolysis and Sasol's next generation FT catalyst to further maximise desired product yields, enhance carbon and hydrogen conversion efficiency, ultimately helping to eliminate fuel and chemical greenhouse gas emissions.

This gives potential customers access to an integrated solution across the entire value chain, from renewable feed sources to liquid fuels. As single-point licensor, Sasol and Topsøe will offer customers all the necessary technology licenses for complete sustainable fuels solutions. This also includes basic engineering, catalyst, hardware and specialised technical support to ensure a bankable and successful project.

Issued by:
Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457
[email protected]

About Sasol:
Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and process into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 30 countries, creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy:
We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy.

Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact our Privacy Office on: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN08005&sd=2021-09-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sasol-haldor-topsoe-expand-g2ltm-licensing-collaboration-to-grow-sustainable-synthetic-fuels-and-chemicals-globally-301377582.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN08005&Transmission_Id=202109150802PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN08005&DateId=20210915
