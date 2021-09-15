Logo
Duke Energy announces notice of redemption of all Junior Subordinated Debentures due Jan. 15, 2073

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Corporation today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 5.125% Junior Subordinated Debentures due Jan. 15, 2073 (NYSE: DUKH) (CUSIP: 26441C303) ("the debentures") at a redemption price ("redemption price") of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding October 7, 2021, the redemption date.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

The redemption price for the debentures will be equal to $25 (the principal amount of each debenture) plus accrued and unpaid interest from July 15, 2021, to but excluding Oct. 7, 2021, in the amount per debenture of $0.2918402778. The total principal amount of the debentures is $500 million.

On the redemption date, provided that the trustee has received sufficient funds to complete the redemption, the debentures will become due and payable and interest will cease to accrue. The paying agent for the debentures is The Bank of New York Mellon, Attn: Corporate Trust Window, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-looking information

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see our 2019 Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Duke Energy expressly disclaims an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media contact: Meredith Archie
800.559.3853

favicon.png?sn=CL08062&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-announces-notice-of-redemption-of-all-junior-subordinated-debentures-due-jan-15-2073-301377580.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL08062&Transmission_Id=202109150804PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL08062&DateId=20210915
