Rite Aid Partners With CLEAR to Offer Digital Vaccine Card

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced a partnership with CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, to offer Rite Aid customers the ability to access and share their proof of COVID-19 vaccination with CLEAR’s digital vaccine card and Health Pass. Customers vaccinated at any Rite Aid location can supplement their paper vaccination card with a verified digital version accessible on their mobile device.

The secure digital vaccine card can be linked to CLEAR’s Health Pass – a screening solution that has been used by more than 130 organizations to create safer environments, including professional sports leagues, major venues and travel destinations. To create a digital vaccine card, customers vaccinated at Rite Aid will first download and enroll in the free CLEAR app, and then scan their SMART QR code from the email or SMS notification they receive from Rite Aid after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

“With CLEAR, you are always you and it shouldn’t take a wallet full of cards to prove your identity and vaccination status,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. “Today, proof of vaccination is more important than ever, and we are excited to work together with Rite Aid to help empower patients with an easy and secure digital vaccine card.”

“We’ve been proud to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, offering widespread testing and administering more than seven million vaccinations – as well as providing whole-health advice to help communities get thriving again,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “With states, businesses and events beginning to require COVID-19 vaccinations for various activities, we’re making it convenient and easy to verify vaccination status so members of our communities can get back to doing the things they love to do together.”

How it works:

  • Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then verify their identity by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.
  • Secure Linking: Users then tap the Rite Aid tile from CLEAR’s list of providers and take a photo of their SMART QR code after receiving an email or SMS notification with their unique link. Their proof of vaccination is then verified and a digital vaccine card is created.
  • Digital Vaccine Card: Once their digital vaccine card is created, users can share their verified proof of vaccination anywhere and anytime they like. Additionally, the digital vaccine card automatically links to Health Pass to create a frictionless entry at participating Health Pass locations.
  • Privacy First: With CLEAR, you are always in control of your information. COVID-19-related information, including vaccination info, is stored in a highly secure environment.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR’s mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR’s identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005345r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005345/en/

