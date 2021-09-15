American Vanguard Announces Changes in Board of Directors

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced that, after 15 years of service on its board of directors, Lawrence S. Clark has submitted his resignation effective on the close of business on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He will continue to serve on the board and committees through the next regular meeting of the board.

To fill the vacancy that will be created by Mr. Clark’s departure, the Company’s board of directors has appointed Marisol Angelini to serve on the board effective after the close of business on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Ms. Angelini served through 2018 in positions of increasing responsibility over 22 years at The Coca-Cola Company, including in the capacity of VP Marketing in Brazil, GM and VP of Global Tea/Water Business and Chief Marketing Officer (of Mexico City and later of Central and Eastern Europe). Prior to that service, she was Brand Manager for Proctor & Gamble in Venezuela. Ms. Angelini currently sits on the board of Bush Brothers & Company (a privately-held food company) where she serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She is also a member of the board of NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors), which is dedicated toward director education and best practices for public company boards.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, “We thank Larry for his 15 years of service with American Vanguard. His background in banking and M&A work has been extremely helpful to us in carrying out our strategy of growth through acquisition. He has also provided unfailing leadership in his role as chair of the Compensation Committee. We will miss him greatly.” Mr. Wintemute continued, “We are very excited to welcome Marisol Angelini to our board. She is an accomplished business leader in the food and beverage industry with particular expertise in launching new brands. In addition, her linguistic fluency (English, Spanish and Portuguese) and international experience, especially in LATAM and Brazil, fit perfectly with our footprint. With this background, Marisol will be an invaluable resource for us in our global commercialization of precision application technology (such as SIMPAS), our carbon credit solutions (led by Ultimus) and our Green Solutions portfolio. We are also thankful to the Latino Corporate Directors Association, through whom we recruited Marisol, and add that her appointment is further demonstration of our commitment to diversity and inclusion on our board of directors.”

About American Vanguard

